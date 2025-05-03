Bad News for Epic Universe Released Just Weeks Ahead of Park Opening

We have some unfortunate news for those planning to visit Epic Universe during its opening month.

Related: Epic Universe Silently Opens to Public Weeks Early

This year is an incredibly exciting one for theme park fans. Not only are there big changes coming to some of the country’s most iconic vacation destinations like Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Universal Studios Hollywood, but an entire new theme park is opening in Florida.

Epic Universe, Universal’s latest theme park expansion, is primed to be an “epic” moment for the industry and fans alike. However, those visiting Epic Universe during its inaugural month may not get as much enjoyment out of it as they had originally thought.

Related: Disneyland Guests Stunned by Last-Minute Ride Closure Change

Epic Universe officially opens on May 22, 2025, a day that will undoubtedly go down in the theme park history books. However, guests won’t be seeing much of Epic Universe at night during its first week, as Universal recently confirmed the park’s operating hours will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

These hours continue from Epic Universe’s opening day on May 22 to at least May 31. This is an hour shorter than Universal Islands of Adventure, which closes at 10 p.m. during the same window. This may disappoint those early visitors who were hoping to get a glimpse of the park at night. Sundown in Florida during this time will be about a quarter after 8 p.m., meaning guests will only have about 30 good minutes to enjoy evening lighting inside the new theme park.

While disappointing, Epic Universe’s operating hours may change as the park moves away from its first week or so of operation. Park hours fluctuate depending on the time of year and season.

Epic Universe is poised to be the most popular theme park of the summer and likely of the year, meaning Universal may just be gauging interest before opening the floodgates.

However, evening lighting is still a problem for those visiting in May, as most of the park’s impressive nighttime effects simply won’t be as visible. Throughout Epic Universe, multiple different displays and locations are equipped with special nighttime lighting, as are the rest of Universal’s theme parks. The large castle in Dark Universe features lightning strikes and illuminated windows, and the land’s main windmill catches fire. Other places like Super Nintendo World also come alive at night.

This problem is reminiscent of an issue Disney World has faced with its land based on Avatar, Pandora – The World of Avatar. While stunning during the day, the land transforms at night, featuring all kinds of bioluminescent lighting and special LED effects. However, Disney’s Animal Kingdom has historically closed hours before any of the other parks, meaning guests very rarely get to truly soak in the details of perhaps one of Disney’s best-themed lands.

Related: Disney Introducing New $180 Upcharge for One of Its Oldest Theme Parks

First announced back in 2019, fans have patiently watched as Epic Universe slowly took shape over the last several years. Things really kicked off between 2023 and 2024, with construction seeming to progress at breakneck speeds.

In 2025, fans got even more information on the new park, with preview windows opening up earlier this year. Team members and other specially invited guests have had their chance to explore Epic Universe, sharing photos, videos, and other details online.

The new park is split into several distinct lands, each with its own core theme. At Dark Universe, guests will uncover all kinds of horrific monsters and creatures like Wolfman, The Creature from the Black Lagoon, and maybe even Frankenstein’s monster himself. The land is capped off with a big “E-ticket” attraction, Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, which early visitors have already labeled one of the best dark rides in the world.

Inside Isle of Berk, guests can explore and get lost in their own adventure inspired by the How to Train Your Dragon franchise. This land features several attractions designed to be fun for both older and younger guests.

Likely one of Epic Universe’s most popular places will be Super Nintendo World, which, as the name suggests, is filled with all kinds of classic Mario characters and locations.

Of course, guests will still be able to enjoy the rest of what Universal Orlando has to offer. The resort already has two theme parks, Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida, as well as Volcano Bay, the resort’s water park.

Universal recently announced that Volcano Bay would undergo some big operational changes starting this fall. The water park’s virtual line system will be eliminated beginning this October. Next October, Volcano Bay will shut down for a new seasonal closure, which is expected to last through the end of March 2027.

Will you be visiting Epic Universe?