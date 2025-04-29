Disneyland Guests Stunned by Last-Minute Ride Closure Change

As Disneyland gears up for its milestone 70th Anniversary, there’s a lot happening behind the scenes to get the park ready for the flood of guests. Refurbishments are a normal part of the process whenever a major celebration rolls around, but sometimes those plans shift at the last second — and that’s exactly what just happened with one of the park’s most legendary attractions.

The Matterhorn Bobsleds, a true Disneyland classic, was originally set to close for refurbishment on April 28th. But now, Disney has quietly pushed the closure back by a week, with a new date set for May 5th. No reopening timeline has been given yet, and with Disneyland’s online calendar only stretching into early June at this point, it’s hard to know how long the mountain will be out of commission.

If you’re scratching your head over why Disney made this change, you’re not alone. There hasn’t been an official explanation yet. It could be anything from scheduling logistics to needing a little extra prep time before taking the Matterhorn offline. Whatever the case, it’s clear that Disney is making sure every decision ties into the bigger picture: delivering a polished, unforgettable experience for the anniversary season.

The Matterhorn isn’t just another ride. It holds a special place in Disneyland history, being the very first tubular steel roller coaster ever built. Since its debut in 1959, it’s been a must-do for generations of park guests. With its iconic snowy peaks and thrilling bobsled runs, it’s one of the most recognizable symbols of the park — right up there with Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Even though the delay is short, it’s important news for anyone planning a visit this spring. A lot of guests were hoping to squeeze in a ride before the closure, and now they have a few extra days to catch it. On the flip side, with no clear reopening date announced yet, it’s possible the Matterhorn could stay closed for a good chunk of the summer.

And the Matterhorn isn’t alone. Disneyland has a full slate of refurbishments happening right now, all part of a broader effort to refresh the park ahead of the big 7-0. Some of the other attractions currently closed or preparing for short closures include:

Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln (set to return July 17th)

The Disney Gallery (also expected back by July 17th)

“it’s a small world” (targeting a May 9th reopening)

Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room (closed with no confirmed return date)

Mad Tea Party (brief closure May 5–7)

King Arthur Carrousel (brief closure May 7–9)

Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster (closing May 19th with an unknown return)

It’s definitely a busy time for maintenance crews. Several of these attractions, like “it’s a small world” and Mr. Lincoln, are original or near-original to Disneyland’s early years. There’s something fitting about giving these classic experiences a little extra attention before the anniversary festivities kick off.

The celebration itself starts May 16, 2025, and will stretch through summer 2026, giving guests more than a year to join in on the fun. Disney has promised a mix of brand-new entertainment and the return of beloved favorites like the Paint the Night Parade. Updates to attractions, exclusive merchandise, and specialty food items are also expected to roll out as part of the event.

While some closures are disappointing in the short term, it’s all part of a much bigger plan. Disney knows just how much these rides mean to people — especially for something as monumental as a 70th anniversary. Giving the park’s cornerstone attractions some love now will help ensure they’re better than ever for the celebration and beyond.

For those wondering what the Matterhorn refurbishment might involve, Disney hasn’t offered any specific details yet. Past refurbishments have ranged from smoothing out the ride track to refreshing the mountain’s icy exterior and even upgrading the yeti animatronics inside. It wouldn’t be surprising if this downtime is used for a little bit of everything: mechanical updates, cosmetic touch-ups, and possibly even some enhancements to improve the ride’s overall experience.

If you’re planning a trip to Disneyland soon, it’s smart to keep an eye on the refurbishment schedule. Having a few favorites temporarily unavailable can definitely change your game plan for the day. On the plus side, even with these closures, there’s still a ton happening at the park — and even more magic on the horizon once the 70th Anniversary celebration kicks into full swing.

Disneyland is a place built on nostalgia, dreams, and constant reinvention. Even when rides go down for a little while, it’s all part of keeping that spirit alive. And really, there’s something kind of exciting about knowing that when the Matterhorn reopens, it could feel even more thrilling and polished — just in time to help usher in the next era of Disneyland magic.

So if you find yourself missing a ride or two this spring, just remember: it’s all part of getting ready for one of the most historic celebrations in Disneyland’s history. And soon enough, guests will be racing through the snowy peaks of the Matterhorn once again — screaming, laughing, and making brand-new memories in the place where it all started.