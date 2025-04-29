Disney Introducing New $180 Upcharge for One of Its Oldest Theme Parks

An exclusive new add-on is coming to Walt Disney World.

The Disney parks are best known for their rides and attractions, but dining also plays a big role during a trip to Walt Disney World. From Magic Kingdom to Hollywood Studios, there’s practically no end to the selection of meals, snacks, desserts, and beverages guests will find.

This rings especially true for EPCOT, which is known for its large variety of adult beverages and delectable bite-size dishes. The park’s offerings will soon be expanded even further with a new lounge and bar set to open later this year, which also includes a pricey new way to catch the fireworks at the park.

Disney World Announces New $180 EPCOT Fireworks Viewing Package

Disney World has revealed the official opening date for its new GEO-82 lounge and bar coming to EPCOT, along with new details about an exclusive add-on.

Guests can purchase the GEO-82 Fireworks Experience as part of the Enchanting Extras Collection and catch a better look at Luminous: The Symphony of Us right from their table. Disney describes this package as a “perfect” way to end guests’ day at EPCOT, teasing great views and a number of treats.

Disney encourages guests to “sit back and savor” what it promises will be an incredible experience. This new fireworks package costs $179 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Theme park admission is also required, meaning the overall cost of the experience will land above $300.

GEO-82 is a first-of-its-kind experience at EPCOT, designed specifically for those who want more out of the park’s culinary side. While EPCOT already features a wide selection of snacks and alcoholic beverages, GEO-82 is intended only for adults, requiring patrons to be 21 and over.

GEO-82 is the latest and presumably one of the final pieces of EPCOT’s multi-year transformation, something that started pre-COVID. Over the last several years, numerous attractions and locations have been built, with the park receiving some of the biggest and most significant overhauls it’s ever seen.

EPCOT is now split into four distinct areas: World Showcase, World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery. When it opens on June 4, 2025, guests will find this new GEO-82 bar in World Celebration.

New rides like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind have proven to be big hits for EPCOT, with the future looking bright for the second-oldest theme park in Walt Disney World.

However, EPCOT is hardly the only theme park set to receive major upgrades in the coming years, as Disney also has big plans for its Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom theme parks.

From new lands based on Pixar’s Cars and Monsters Inc. franchises to exciting new rides and attractions, guests have a lot to look forward to over the next decade. For more information on what Disney has in store for its theme parks, click here.

