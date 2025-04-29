“For the First Time,” Disney Announces Exclusive Offering Even After Canceling Theme Park Land

This year, the Disney theme park will host an exclusive offering to celebrate a momentous day.

Disneyland Paris is in the middle of a major transformation project, which sees Disneyland Park’s sister park, Walt Disney Studios Park, evolve into Disney Adventure World. The new name will officially debut when Disneyland Paris opens its World of Frozen area in 2026. Ahead of Arendelle’s arrival, though, will be the new World Premiere and World Premiere Plaza, which are set to launch on May 15, 2025.

The changes at Walt Disney Studios Park are part of Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger’s €2 billion investment in the Paris resort, which he confirmed in 2018. Over the last couple of years, more updates have surfaced for Disneyland Paris, including the addition of the first-ever Lion King land and attraction based on Pride Rock. But the arrival of the 1994 classic at Disney Adventure World seemingly comes at a cost.

Initial plans showed that Disney Experiences (formerly Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products) was considering bringing the galaxy far, far away to Walt Disney Studios Park, in an effort presumed to be similar to the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge locations in Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort in the United States.

However, upon revealing these new Disney Adventure World plans, which will see the likes of Frozen and The Lion King join Marvel’s Avengers Campus, a Star Wars location was not included. That said, Star Wars will make its way to Disneyland Paris this year, after all.

In early May, Disneyland Paris will host a number of Star Wars-themed events in celebration of May 4, AKA May the Fourth (Star Wars Day). As part of the Star Wars Day festivities, a first-ever experience will debut inside Disneyland Park.

“For the first time, Ahsoka is visiting Disneyland Park from May 4 to May 11,” the official Disneyland Paris website reads. “While exploring, you may occasionally encounter fan favorites such as Chewbacca, Darth Vader and Din Djarin – also known also the Mandalorian – and Grogu. If you are looking to take a walk on the dark side, Kylo Ren and Stormtroopers can also be found roaming around Discoveryland.”

Events will take place across the globe at Disney’s various theme parks, including exclusive merchandise, food, and beverage at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Interestingly, the Walt Disney World Resort will also reintroduce the virtual queue system for guests hoping to purchase Star Wars Day merchandise.

“From May 4 to May 24 at Disneyland Paris, you can master the art of lightsaber wielding during a new walk-up interactive experience in Discoveryland!” the Disneyland Paris announcement continued. “This hands-on moment – recommended for children under 10 – will reveal the ways of the Force, thanks to the knowledge of the Saja.”

Ahsoka’s appearance is particularly exciting considering it’s the first time ever this beloved character has been featured at Disneyland Paris.

Introduced in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie and animated series, voiced by Ashley Eckstein, Ahsoka Tano was the Jedi Padawan to Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter) and went on to appear in several other animated projects, including Star Wars Rebels. The character made their live-action debut in the second season of The Mandalorian on Disney+, played by Rosario Dawson.

How do you feel about the Star Wars experiences coming to Disneyland Paris? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!