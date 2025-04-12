Disney Pours Energy Into New ‘Lion King’-Themed “Splash Mountain” Attraction

The Disney theme park could be about to become one of the Mouse House’s most visited destinations.

Big changes are on the horizon for Disneyland Paris, as transformation plans continue to take shape at Walt Disney Studios Park—soon to be known as Disney Adventure World. The park, which sits right next door to Disneyland Park in France, is undergoing its most ambitious update yet, following a major announcement made by then-CEO Bob Iger in 2018. That year, Iger revealed a €2 billion investment to dramatically expand and reimagine the resort.

During a 2024 presentation, the new name—Disney Adventure World—was officially introduced, lining up with speculation earlier this month that the retitled park would be unveiled during the 30th anniversary event that Disneyland Paris celebrated recently.

At the same time, fans also got their first peek at the Tangled-themed ride vehicles, teasing the upcoming attraction based on the 2010 animated film. Alongside that, updated concept art was revealed for the ongoing transformation of Disney Village.

As expansion continues, all eyes are on the Kingdom of Arendelle, a Frozen-themed land that will bring the world of Anna and Elsa to France in a huge way. It marks the third Frozen land across Disney Parks, following the debut of World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland and the Frozen Kingdom at Tokyo DisneySea’s Fantasy Springs, which opened last June.

And while the Frozen franchise is exciting, another part of Disney Adventure World will be a new area themed to the 1994 classic movie, The Lion King. Presently titled the “Future Lion King Themed Area,” this part of Disney Adventure World will feature a first-of-its-kind signature attraction themed to the beloved 90s movie.

Concept art had previously been shared but now Disneyland Paris has dropped an abundance of new information, not just on this Lion King area, but on Disney Adventure World as a whole.

“Construction is set to begin in Fall 2025,” Disneyland Paris News explains. “When the sun rises on this realm after the grand opening of World of Frozen, an all-new attraction blending a spectacular water experience with state-of-the-art Audio-Animatronics technology will plunge guests into the heart of the Pride Lands, where Simba will await them for an unforgettable adventure complete with iconic songs from the 1994 masterpiece.”

The attraction will seemingly replicate the former Splash Mountain ride from both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort but with a Pride Lands theme instead. Last year, Disney Experiences launched its The Princess and the Frog rethemed of Splash Mountain when Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opened at both domestic theme parks.

“After making their way to the caves beneath the 37-meter-high Pride Rock, guests will embark on a wondrous, and sensational adventure through iconic scenes and sceneries from the beloved animated movie, navigating a path with three exciting slopes, including an impressive 16-meter-high descent,” the website shared. “With a seamless blend of many Audio-Animatronics figures scattered across a highly detailed environment coming to life thanks to state-of-the-art special effects and an unforgettable soundtrack, this attraction will be one of the biggest at Disneyland Paris!”

16 meters is the equivalent of 52 feet–the same size as the drop at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

“We are looking forward to launching the construction of this new immersive world inspired by The Lion King and its major attraction, which will mark another milestone for Disney Adventure World,” Michel Den Dulk, Vice President and Portfolio Executive Creative Director at Walt Disney Imagineering, said. “The main attraction will showcase the key features of Disney experiences: loveable characters, an unforgettable soundtrack, immersive décor and effects, and exciting thrills thoughtfully delivered throughout the adventure.”

He added: “All of the Imagineers who work on this project have their hearts set on paying a vibrant homage to this timeless masterpiece by creating unforgettable memories for all our guests.”

Walt Disney Studios Park has long been seen by fans as in need of creative revitalization, and these changes mark a bold new chapter. The Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris has faced increased criticism over the years, with many Disney fans desperate to see creativity poured into the destination.

Also announced was the opening date for Disney Adventure World’s gateway area, World Premier, which welcomes guests from May 15, as well as a new attraction themed to Pixar’s beloved Up (2009). As for the previously discussed Star Wars expansion, it appears the Force may not be heading to Paris after all—at least for now.

With the arrival of Disney Adventure World, Disneyland Paris is preparing to welcome guests into a fresh era of adventure, magic, and storytelling like never before.

How do you feel about Europe getting this major Lion King addition? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!