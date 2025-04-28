Disney World Reinstates Detested Protocol, Days Away from Launch

Walt Disney World is bringing back a fan-familiar system — but only for a very limited time. Disney just announced the return of the Virtual Queue to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for the upcoming May the 4th Star Wars Day celebration, and fans eager to snag exclusive Star Wars merchandise will need to plan ahead.

If you’re hoping to score limited-edition apparel, collectibles, or pins, here’s everything you need to know about the return of the Virtual Queue — and why this may be your last chance to visit a rarely used Disney location.

A Brief History of Virtual Queues at Disney World

The last time Walt Disney World used a Virtual Queue system inside a theme park was February 24, 2025, right before two major changes:

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind shifted to a full-time standby queue,

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opened with a traditional standby line.

Before that, Virtual Queues were a regular part of Disney World operations, especially for new rides and high-demand experiences. Now, it’s making a very brief comeback — but not for a ride this time, for shopping.

What You Need to Know About the Star Wars Day Virtual Queue

According to Walt Disney World, the Virtual Queue will be necessary for guests who want to enter a special Star Wars-themed shopping experience at Stage 1 Company Store in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025 (May the 4th)

Location: Stage 1 Company Store (Muppets Courtyard, Disney’s Hollywood Studios)

Merchandise Highlights: Limited-edition Star Wars-themed apparel (adult and youth sizes), collectibles, and special-release pins.

How to Join the Virtual Queue:

Guests must use the My Disney Experience app to join the queue.

You must have valid park admission and a park reservation for Disney’s Hollywood Studios (if applicable).

Virtual Queue Opens: 7:00 AM Eastern Time on May 4, 2025.

Important Reminders:

Availability is limited. Merchandise may sell out quickly.

Joining the Virtual Queue does not guarantee access to merchandise or the event.

Purchasing limits will apply to help ensure more fans have a chance to buy items.

The Rare Return of the Stage 1 Company Store

One of the most intriguing parts of this announcement is where the shopping event is being held: the Stage 1 Company Store, tucked into the Muppets Courtyard area.

This retail space has been seldom used in recent years. In fact, many insiders believed it had closed permanently ahead of Disney’s rumored retheme of Muppets Courtyard into a Monsters, Inc.-themed land — a project that has been heavily speculated but not officially confirmed.

With the Virtual Queue pointing guests back to Stage 1 Company Store for this event, it raises an interesting possibility:

Could this be your last opportunity to step inside the Stage 1 Company Store before it’s permanently reimagined?

While Disney has not confirmed the store’s future beyond May 4th, history suggests that limited-time uses often precede major changes.

Tips for Securing Your Spot

If you’re planning to participate:

Set an alarm for 6:55 AM ET on May 4th — the Virtual Queue opens right at 7:00 AM and spots could go quickly.

Have your My Disney Experience app open and ready with notifications enabled.

Ensure your tickets and park reservations are linked in your Disney account.

Act fast — there’s no standby line available for this event if you miss the Virtual Queue window.

May the 4th is always a big day for Star Wars fans, but this year, Disney World is making it even more special — and a little more strategic. Between limited-time merchandise, the rare re-opening of a nearly forgotten shop, and the brief return of Virtual Queue, this is shaping up to be a Star Wars Day to remember.

If you love rare collectibles, Star Wars lore, or simply enjoy experiencing Disney history before it changes forever, this is one shopping event you’ll want to prioritize.

May the Force — and a fast thumb — be with you!