Disney Moves To Expand Its Controversial Virtual Queues Beyond the Parks, Report Says

If you’re tired of virtual queues at Disney parks, we have some bad news.

Plenty of things have changed at theme parks in recent years, with virtual queues being one of the most unpopular developments. While Disney isn’t the only theme park company to utilize virtual queues for its attractions, it has generated some of the deepest frustration from guests.

At present, Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort primarily utilize virtual queues for their newest attractions. The likes of Guardians of the Galaxy – Cosmic Rewind, TRON Lightcycle / Run, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance all initially utilized virtual queues after opening, with guests required to rush to secure a boarding group via each resort’s respective app in order to ride.

Theoretically, this slashes the time that guests spend standing in a standby queue. However, the reality is that these virtual queue systems still require standing in a lengthy physical line – Disney just tells you when it’s your chance to do so.

Is Disney Expanding Its Virtual Queues?

Divisive though virtual queues may be, it seems like Disney believes it can put them to further use.

The company is reportedly testing virtual queues aboard the Disney Cruise Line right now. Disney is piloting an online reservation system for select experiences aboard the Disney Wish, where guests on the April 21 voyage were apparently encouraged to use the Disney Cruise Line’s Navigator app to book times for character meet-and-greets and rides on the AquaMouse water coaster.

Access to the app is complimentary on board, meaning passengers do not need to purchase a Wi-Fi package to secure reservations.

Whether this is a positive change remains up for debate. On one hand, managing dense crowds on a cruise ship is far trickier than in sprawling theme parks, giving the system some clear advantages. On the other hand, a Disney Cruise has long been prized for its relaxed, low-pressure atmosphere—something that could shift if virtual queues become a fixture at sea.

Reactions among Disney Cruise Line passengers on Facebook have been equally mixed. Some believe a reservation system could significantly improve the onboard experience, particularly since wait times for attractions like the AquaMouse and AquaDuck waterslides can stretch to 45 minutes or more during peak hours. For many cruisers, a fleetwide system would be a welcome change to help streamline access to popular activities.

Others, however, have voiced concerns. Some worry that spotty Wi-Fi connections at sea could make it difficult to secure reservations reliably. There’s also hesitation around the idea of needing to rely on phones during a vacation meant for unplugging.

Should the Disney Cruise Line bring virtual queues to its ships?