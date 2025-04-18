Disney Abruptly Makes Five Attractions Virtual Queue-Only, All Guests Must Pre-Book

Disney has abruptly introduced five new virtual queue options at one of its resorts.

Lines are inevitable at any theme park, but when it comes to Disney, queues can be particularly lengthy. While Disney operates various line-skipping systems at its resorts worldwide – with Disney World and Disneyland utilizing Lightning Lanes and both Disneyland Paris and Tokyo Disney Resort using Premier Access – it’s near-impossible to avoid waiting for an attraction at one point or another.

In recent years, Disney has leaned into virtual queues to make some of its most popular experiences more accessible. At Walt Disney World Resort, for example, new attractions often utilize a virtual queue for several months (or, in the case of Guardians of the Galaxy – Cosmic Rewind, years) to temper demand.

Four New Virtual Queues Introduced at Disney Overnight

Now, another resort is embracing more virtual queues for this same reason.

Disneyland Paris has introduced virtual queues for five character meet-and-greet experiences.

Effective immediately, guests are required to pre-book their meet-and-greets with Stitch on the Disneyland Paris app. According to DLP Report, in the coming weeks, they will also be expected to pre-book their encounters with Olaf, Mickey Mouse, Disney Princesses at Princess Pavilion, and various Star Wars characters at Discoveryland’s Starport.

📍Starting today, Guests are required to book their meet and greet with Stitch in the app in the same way as the Hero Training Center. In the coming weeks the system will extend to:

– Meet Mickey

– Olaf

– Princess Pavilion

– Starport pic.twitter.com/iSKv2zDMVn — DLP Report (@DLPReport) April 18, 2025

Several of these experiences run up notoriously long lines at Disneyland Paris. Princess Pavilion, in particular, has been known to generate multi-hour wait times, with some guests growing frustrated with the fact that there’s no way of knowing which princess you’re waiting so long to meet. Guests have also noted that the frustrating experience ultimately drives people to shell out over $100 for princess dining experiences instead.

Disneyland Paris currently utilizes a similar virtual queue system at Walt Disney Studios Park. Guests hoping to meet Marvel superheroes in Avengers Campus are required to book a slot at Hero Training Center.

Virtual Queue Systems Spark Mixed Responses From Guests

Responses to the change have been mixed. Some have claimed that this is preferable to waiting in line for hours at the likes of Princess Pavilion. “If it stops a 3 hour wait for a princess it’s worth it just for that!!” wrote one X, formerly known as Twitter, user. “Frees up so much more time in the parks to do other things.”

Another user agreed, writing, “This is amazing if it works! When I see those queues at hours long there is just no way most children will handle that, this just makes the day so much better and for Disney’s sake keeps feet in the parks potentially spending money in shops and on food rather than just stood in [a queue].”

But not everyone is thrilled about Disney making the Disneyland Paris experience more reliant on advance planning.

“When people just want a fun, relaxed [spontaneous] day in a theme park they have to plan organise and stress to keep booking appointments,” wrote one X user. “And keep on the phone all day to see when the booking is for them. Not much [different] from a work day.”

Do you think Disney should utilize more virtual queues in its parks?