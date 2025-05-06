Universal Epic Universe Extends Hours After Fan Backlash

Universal Orlando Resort has updated its operating hours for the highly anticipated Epic Universe theme park, revealing extended hours during its opening period. Guests visiting from May 22 through June 1 will now have the opportunity to experience the park from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., an additional hour of operation compared to the previously scheduled 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This change comes ahead of the park’s official debut, providing visitors more time to explore the new attractions and immersive lands. The previous hours received lots of backlash from fans who were disappointed by the park’s early closure.

A Thrilling Change

After June 1, Universal has announced that the hours for Epic Universe will vary each day. For most of June, the park will open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. However, there will be select days when the park will extend its hours. June 16, 23, 24, and 30 will see extended hours, with the park remaining open until 10 p.m. These updates reflect Universal’s commitment to maximizing guest experience during the park’s opening and throughout its first month of operations.

In addition to the updated hours, Universal Orlando Resort has also confirmed that Early Park Admission (EPA) will not be available on May 22, the official opening day of Epic Universe. Early Park Admission typically allows select guests, such as Universal Orlando hotel guests or those with special packages, to access certain attractions ahead of the general public. The decision to withhold early admission on opening day indicates that Universal may be preparing for the massive crowds expected during this monumental event, ensuring a more controlled and orderly experience for all guests.

The extended hours for opening week and beyond suggest that Universal expects high demand for the new park, with visitors eager to experience the innovative attractions and immersive environments of Epic Universe. As Universal continues to roll out new information leading up to the grand opening, the excitement surrounding the park is building, with many eager to see the next evolution of Universal Orlando Resort.

Update: Universal confirms Early Park Admission will not be available on May 22. pic.twitter.com/OdY5p0dbQK — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 6, 2025

What Guests Can Expect

Epic Universe will introduce guests to groundbreaking new attractions, including immersive lands inspired by some of Universal’s most popular franchises. From unique rides to themed dining experiences, the park promises a wide array of activities for all ages. The updated operating hours allow guests ample time to explore the new attractions, while the absence of Early Park Admission on the opening day will likely help to manage the flow of guests as they enter the park.

With these extended hours, Universal is clearly preparing for the opening of Epic Universe to be a major event in the theme park world. Whether you’re a local resident or traveling from afar, visitors can expect a dynamic and extended experience as they explore the latest addition to Universal Orlando Resort.

As more details emerge and the park’s opening date approaches, guests are eagerly awaiting what promises to be one of the most exciting theme park openings in recent history.