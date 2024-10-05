Guest-Tracking Technology Introduced at Universal Parks: Disruptive Visitors to Be Banned

Universal Orlando Resort has announced it is pursuing technology to detect line jumping and tackle disruptive guest behavior through its parks.

Could this be because Epic Universe is inching closer to opening? What are the updates on this massive new theme park, which is coming in 2025?

Universal Orlando Resort Inching Closer to the Opening of Epic Universe

As excitement builds for Universal Orlando Resort’s next big project, Epic Universe, many are eagerly awaiting the park’s grand opening, expected to debut in the summer of 2025. This expansion marks a significant milestone for Universal Orlando, offering guests a fresh wave of immersive experiences and groundbreaking attractions.

Epic Universe is set to transform Universal Orlando Resort, adding a new “south campus” located about 15 minutes away from the original theme park complex.

The current parks and attractions — Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay, and the bustling CityWalk dining and entertainment district — along with six hotels, make up what is now considered the “north campus.” In contrast, Epic Universe will stand alone, further down the road, on a 750-acre plot of land, ushering in an entirely new era for the resort.

While the north campus spans roughly 735 acres, the south campus has already garnered attention not only for its sheer size but also for the infrastructure investments leading to it. Universal has been involved in revamping the road that connects the two campuses.

A notable addition to this route will be a fleet of electric buses, creating a sustainable transport option for guests traveling between Universal’s two main properties.

Where Will Epic Universe Be Located?

Epic Universe will be situated south of Sand Lake Road and east of Universal Boulevard, in a prime location designed to accommodate future expansions.

What sets this park apart is its layout — Universal has chosen to adopt the classic wheel-and-spoke design made famous by Disneyland in 1955. At the heart of the park will be a central hub, known as Celestial Park, from which individual themed lands will radiate.

However, Universal’s take on this traditional park layout will be anything but conventional. The hub itself is envisioned as a sprawling corridor, larger than any hub found in other theme parks, offering plenty of space for live entertainment, attractions, and interactive experiences.

Unlike other Universal parks, each of Epic Universe’s themed lands will be isolated, creating a fully immersive environment for guests.

Immersion Like Never Before

Epic Universe will take immersion to the next level, a concept Universal has successfully explored in its Wizarding World of Harry Potter lands in both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure.

But the new park promises to deepen that experience across multiple properties, incorporating lands based on iconic franchises like Nintendo, How to Train Your Dragon, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and Universal Monsters.

Each themed area will be designed to completely engulf guests in its specific world, similar to how Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade transport visitors into J.K. Rowling’s magical universe.

This level of immersion has also been adopted by Disney for lands like Pandora – The World of Avatar and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and now Universal is taking it a step further with Epic Universe.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Expands

One of the most anticipated lands at Epic Universe is a new addition to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. This area will transport guests to 1920s Paris, the setting for the Fantastic Beasts films, along with the British Ministry of Magic from the original Harry Potter series.

Building on the success of the existing Harry Potter-themed areas, this expansion is expected to be a key draw for both long-time fans and new visitors.

A Gamer’s Dream: SUPER NINTENDO WORLD

Fans of Nintendo will rejoice at the arrival of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD in Orlando, following successful openings in Japan (2021) and Hollywood (2023). In this interactive world, guests will feel like they’ve stepped into a video game, complete with iconic elements like warp pipes and power-ups.

This highly immersive land will offer attractions based on beloved Nintendo franchises such as Mario Kart and Yoshi, allowing visitors to physically engage with the games they’ve played for years.

Soar with Dragons: How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk

For fans of DreamWorks’ How to Train Your Dragon franchise, Epic Universe will introduce Isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons coexist. Guests will have the opportunity to explore this fantasy world through rides and experiences that capture the essence of the beloved animated films.

One of the most anticipated attractions is a ride that simulates the feeling of dragon flight, immersing riders in the thrill and adventure of the series.

Gothic Horror Comes to Life: Dark Universe

Finally, Epic Universe will embrace Universal’s legendary Monsters with the creation of Dark Universe, a land steeped in gothic horror. Here, guests will delve into the world of classic Universal Monsters, exploring the dark, eerie ambiance of the realm.

This immersive area will feature a deep dive into the tales of Dr. Victoria Frankenstein and her notorious experiments, blending science fiction with horror in a unique way.

What’s Next for Epic Universe at Universal Orlando Resort?

While much of the attention is on the park’s major themed lands, Universal has hinted that Epic Universe will offer much more than just attractions. From new dining experiences to live entertainment, the park aims to be an all-encompassing destination for guests. And with the park’s sheer size and thoughtful layout, there’s plenty of room for future growth.

A New Way To Find Those Line Jumpers at Universal Orlando Resort

As the countdown to Epic Universe’s opening continues, Universal Orlando fans can look forward to a theme park that pushes the boundaries of immersive entertainment, blending classic design with cutting-edge technology. Stay tuned as more details about this exciting new addition to Universal Orlando Resort are revealed.

Epic Universe is poised to become a game-changer in the world of theme parks, and by 2025, guests will be able to experience firsthand what promises to be one of the most innovative and immersive parks in the world.

Universal Parks and Resorts is developing a new system designed to enhance the guest experience by tracking and addressing disruptive behavior through the use of cutting-edge sensor technology.

According to a patent application filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in 2022, and recently updated, the new system could use machine learning to detect unruly guests and monitor potentially dangerous actions in real-time.

Named the “Amusement Park Interactive Guidance System,” the technology would incorporate various sensors throughout the park to detect a wide range of behaviors. These include jumping ahead in lines, smoking in prohibited areas, inebriated guests, or even leaving a ride vehicle while it’s in motion.

Although the patent has yet to be granted, its potential applications could revolutionize the way theme parks manage guest behavior.

A New Approach to Park Safety

The proposed system is described in broad terms as an “amusement park monitoring system” comprising multiple sensor devices designed to gather data on individual guests throughout the park.

Sensors could detect everything from motion and temperature to sound and liquid, allowing for a detailed analysis of guest actions. The goal, as outlined in the patent, is to improve the park experience for all visitors by curbing disruptive or unsafe behavior.

In addition to physical sensors, the system could also utilize data storage to create guest profiles, logging actions over the course of a visit. The system could potentially track returning guests to monitor whether they repeat negative behaviors.

By combining data from several sensors, the system would be able to assess situations, such as determining if a guest is too intoxicated to continue consuming alcohol. For instance, sound sensors could detect loud yelling or inappropriate language, while motion sensors may identify erratic behavior.

The system would then cross-reference this data to gauge whether a guest is causing a disruption.

Potential Applications in the Park

Universal’s patent application lists a variety of practical applications for this monitoring system. One of the primary benefits is to prevent unsafe actions that could endanger guests or cause disruptions for others.

For example, a motion sensor could detect a guest attempting to jump out of a moving ride vehicle. If this were to happen, the system could trigger an automatic response, such as stopping the ride or sending a warning over the loudspeaker.

Another scenario described in the patent involves a guest using a long object, like an umbrella, to reach outside of a ride’s safety envelope, which could also prompt a safety shutdown or a notification to park employees.

Other sensor types, like temperature and sound sensors, are described as ways to detect if a guest is overly intoxicated. If the system identifies someone as too drunk, it could notify park staff or even automatically restrict the guest from purchasing more alcoholic beverages for a specified period.