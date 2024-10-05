Home » Theme Parks » Universal Studios » Universal Orlando

Guest-Tracking Technology Introduced at Universal Parks: Disruptive Visitors to Be Banned

A layered image displays the text "Cyber Spying" over binary code. Below lies a lit-up dome and roller coasters, likely a theme park, under a colorful sky, symbolizing how online compliance issues mirror disruptive guest behavior in real-world attractions inside Epic Universe at Universal Orlando Resort.

Credit: Inside the Magic

Universal Orlando Resort has announced it is pursuing technology to detect line jumping and tackle disruptive guest behavior through its parks.

Could this be because Epic Universe is inching closer to opening? What are the updates on this massive new theme park, which is coming in 2025?

A picturesque view of Universal's Epic Universe theme park at sunset, featuring a tranquil waterway, palm trees, colorful buildings, and the iconic Universal logo in the center. The logo reads "Universal's Epic Universe" with a starry background and decorative accents.
Credit: Inside The Magic

Universal Orlando Resort Inching Closer to the Opening of Epic Universe

As excitement builds for Universal Orlando Resort’s next big project, Epic Universe, many are eagerly awaiting the park’s grand opening, expected to debut in the summer of 2025. This expansion marks a significant milestone for Universal Orlando, offering guests a fresh wave of immersive experiences and groundbreaking attractions.

Epic Universe is set to transform Universal Orlando Resort, adding a new “south campus” located about 15 minutes away from the original theme park complex.

The current parks and attractions — Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay, and the bustling CityWalk dining and entertainment district — along with six hotels, make up what is now considered the “north campus.” In contrast, Epic Universe will stand alone, further down the road, on a 750-acre plot of land, ushering in an entirely new era for the resort.

While the north campus spans roughly 735 acres, the south campus has already garnered attention not only for its sheer size but also for the infrastructure investments leading to it. Universal has been involved in revamping the road that connects the two campuses.

A notable addition to this route will be a fleet of electric buses, creating a sustainable transport option for guests traveling between Universal’s two main properties.

A vibrant amusement park at sunset, part of the Epic Universe, features a dome-covered carousel with colorful lights. Nearby, a roller coaster with a fiery design spirals around, emitting sparks. People enjoy fountains and lush greenery surrounds the attractions.
Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

Where Will Epic Universe Be Located?

Epic Universe will be situated south of Sand Lake Road and east of Universal Boulevard, in a prime location designed to accommodate future expansions.

What sets this park apart is its layout — Universal has chosen to adopt the classic wheel-and-spoke design made famous by Disneyland in 1955. At the heart of the park will be a central hub, known as Celestial Park, from which individual themed lands will radiate.

However, Universal’s take on this traditional park layout will be anything but conventional. The hub itself is envisioned as a sprawling corridor, larger than any hub found in other theme parks, offering plenty of space for live entertainment, attractions, and interactive experiences.

Unlike other Universal parks, each of Epic Universe’s themed lands will be isolated, creating a fully immersive environment for guests.

Immersion Like Never Before

Epic Universe will take immersion to the next level, a concept Universal has successfully explored in its Wizarding World of Harry Potter lands in both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure.

But the new park promises to deepen that experience across multiple properties, incorporating lands based on iconic franchises like Nintendo, How to Train Your Dragon, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and Universal Monsters.

Collage of Universal Studios attractions with a "big changes ahead" sign, suggesting upcoming transformations or updates at the theme park.
Image Credit: Inside The Magic

Each themed area will be designed to completely engulf guests in its specific world, similar to how Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade transport visitors into J.K. Rowling’s magical universe.

This level of immersion has also been adopted by Disney for lands like Pandora – The World of Avatar and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and now Universal is taking it a step further with Epic Universe.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Expands

One of the most anticipated lands at Epic Universe is a new addition to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. This area will transport guests to 1920s Paris, the setting for the Fantastic Beasts films, along with the British Ministry of Magic from the original Harry Potter series.

Building on the success of the existing Harry Potter-themed areas, this expansion is expected to be a key draw for both long-time fans and new visitors.

A Gamer’s Dream: SUPER NINTENDO WORLD

Fans of Nintendo will rejoice at the arrival of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD in Orlando, following successful openings in Japan (2021) and Hollywood (2023). In this interactive world, guests will feel like they’ve stepped into a video game, complete with iconic elements like warp pipes and power-ups.

This highly immersive land will offer attractions based on beloved Nintendo franchises such as Mario Kart and Yoshi, allowing visitors to physically engage with the games they’ve played for years.

A split image featuring a SUPER NINTENDO WORLD themed parade float with characters including Mario on the left, and the Universal Studios globe surrounded by a water fountain on the right.
Credit: Inside The Magic

Soar with Dragons: How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk

For fans of DreamWorks’ How to Train Your Dragon franchise, Epic Universe will introduce Isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons coexist. Guests will have the opportunity to explore this fantasy world through rides and experiences that capture the essence of the beloved animated films.

One of the most anticipated attractions is a ride that simulates the feeling of dragon flight, immersing riders in the thrill and adventure of the series.

Gothic Horror Comes to Life: Dark Universe

Finally, Epic Universe will embrace Universal’s legendary Monsters with the creation of Dark Universe, a land steeped in gothic horror. Here, guests will delve into the world of classic Universal Monsters, exploring the dark, eerie ambiance of the realm.

This immersive area will feature a deep dive into the tales of Dr. Victoria Frankenstein and her notorious experiments, blending science fiction with horror in a unique way.

What’s Next for Epic Universe at Universal Orlando Resort?

While much of the attention is on the park’s major themed lands, Universal has hinted that Epic Universe will offer much more than just attractions. From new dining experiences to live entertainment, the park aims to be an all-encompassing destination for guests. And with the park’s sheer size and thoughtful layout, there’s plenty of room for future growth.

An artists rendition of Epic Universe at Universal Orlando Resort, opening summer of 2025.
Credit: Universal

A New Way To Find Those Line Jumpers at Universal Orlando Resort

As the countdown to Epic Universe’s opening continues, Universal Orlando fans can look forward to a theme park that pushes the boundaries of immersive entertainment, blending classic design with cutting-edge technology. Stay tuned as more details about this exciting new addition to Universal Orlando Resort are revealed.

Epic Universe is poised to become a game-changer in the world of theme parks, and by 2025, guests will be able to experience firsthand what promises to be one of the most innovative and immersive parks in the world.

Universal Parks and Resorts is developing a new system designed to enhance the guest experience by tracking and addressing disruptive behavior through the use of cutting-edge sensor technology.

According to a patent application filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in 2022, and recently updated, the new system could use machine learning to detect unruly guests and monitor potentially dangerous actions in real-time.

Named the “Amusement Park Interactive Guidance System,” the technology would incorporate various sensors throughout the park to detect a wide range of behaviors. These include jumping ahead in lines, smoking in prohibited areas, inebriated guests, or even leaving a ride vehicle while it’s in motion.

Although the patent has yet to be granted, its potential applications could revolutionize the way theme parks manage guest behavior.

Universal Epic Universe concept artwork for Celestial Park.
Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

A New Approach to Park Safety

The proposed system is described in broad terms as an “amusement park monitoring system” comprising multiple sensor devices designed to gather data on individual guests throughout the park.

Sensors could detect everything from motion and temperature to sound and liquid, allowing for a detailed analysis of guest actions. The goal, as outlined in the patent, is to improve the park experience for all visitors by curbing disruptive or unsafe behavior.

In addition to physical sensors, the system could also utilize data storage to create guest profiles, logging actions over the course of a visit. The system could potentially track returning guests to monitor whether they repeat negative behaviors.

By combining data from several sensors, the system would be able to assess situations, such as determining if a guest is too intoxicated to continue consuming alcohol. For instance, sound sensors could detect loud yelling or inappropriate language, while motion sensors may identify erratic behavior.

The system would then cross-reference this data to gauge whether a guest is causing a disruption.

Universal Orlando Resort showcasing its newest theme park, Epic Universe.
Credit: Inside the Magic

Potential Applications in the Park

Universal’s patent application lists a variety of practical applications for this monitoring system. One of the primary benefits is to prevent unsafe actions that could endanger guests or cause disruptions for others.

For example, a motion sensor could detect a guest attempting to jump out of a moving ride vehicle. If this were to happen, the system could trigger an automatic response, such as stopping the ride or sending a warning over the loudspeaker.

Another scenario described in the patent involves a guest using a long object, like an umbrella, to reach outside of a ride’s safety envelope, which could also prompt a safety shutdown or a notification to park employees.

Other sensor types, like temperature and sound sensors, are described as ways to detect if a guest is overly intoxicated. If the system identifies someone as too drunk, it could notify park staff or even automatically restrict the guest from purchasing more alcoholic beverages for a specified period.

A vibrant night sky illuminated by fireworks above the Epic Universe Resort, inviting visitors to a world of entertainment and excitement.
Credit: Inside The Magic

Celestial Park's Starfall Racers roller coaster inside of Universal Orlando Resort Epic Universe theme park.
Concept artwork for Starfall Racers inside Epic Universe Credit: Universal

Enhancing Guest Profiles with Machine Learning

One of the most intriguing aspects of the system is its ability to track individual guest behavior through machine learning, although the patent stops short of calling it “artificial intelligence.” By learning patterns of behavior, the system could predict when certain actions might occur, such as line jumping or disruptive activities.

This learning capability could allow the system to identify problematic guests and monitor them throughout their visit. For instance, a guest who is flagged for cutting in line could have that behavior logged in their profile.

If the same person is caught repeating the offense later in the day or on a future visit, the system could escalate the response, such as sending them back to the start of the queue or even ejecting them from the park.

In one example given in the patent, a guest who moves too far out of their designated area on a ride like Universal Studios Florida’s Villain-Con Minion Blast could trigger a warning message or stop the attraction until the guest returns to their assigned position.

Marty and Doc Brown from "Back to the Future" looking at the new Starfalls Racers inside of Epic Universe at Universal Orlando Resort.
Credit: Inside the Magic

The Role of Sensors in Detecting Disruptions

Universal’s patent goes into great detail about the different types of sensors and how they could be used to monitor guest behavior. Here are some key examples:

  • Motion sensors: Detect guests moving inappropriately, such as standing up on a ride or exiting a vehicle mid-attraction.
  • Temperature sensors: Could help detect inebriated guests by recognizing abnormally high body temperatures, which could be an indicator of intoxication.
  • Sound sensors: Detect loud yelling, cursing, or disruptive sounds that indicate a guest may be causing a scene.
  • Smoke detectors: Identify guests smoking in non-smoking areas.
  • Liquid sensors: Monitor for spilled beverages on rides, which could pose a safety hazard.

Implications for the Future of Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks

If the patent is implemented, the system could offer a powerful tool for monitoring guest behavior, reducing the burden on park employees while ensuring that disruptive actions are quickly addressed. The technology could also assist in identifying potential safety hazards before they escalate, creating a safer and more enjoyable environment for guests.

A whimsical, fantasy setting with people exploring. The scene features large rock formations with lanterns, a castle-like building in the background, and a golden sunset casting a warm glow. Trees and vegetation accentuate the enchanting atmosphere of this villainous-themed land imside Epic Universe at Universal Orlando Resort.
Credit: Universal

However, the prospect of guest profiles and the continuous tracking of individual behavior may raise concerns about privacy. The idea of storing data on guests and flagging them for specific behaviors could lead to questions about how that information is used and retained.

While most theme park guests expect some level of surveillance in a controlled environment, Universal’s system would represent a significant leap in monitoring technology. With sensors constantly collecting data and making decisions based on preset behavioral parameters, some visitors may feel uncomfortable with the idea of being closely watched at all times.

Will This System Be Implemented at Universal Orlando Resort?

It is not yet clear whether Universal has already begun testing or using any part of this monitoring system at its parks. While technologies like pressure mats to detect when guests exit ride vehicles have been in use at Disney parks for years, Universal’s patent outlines a more comprehensive and automated system.

Should this technology be put into practice, it would likely complement existing security measures rather than replace them.

The system would aid park employees and security staff in keeping an eye on guest behavior, allowing them to focus on more complex issues that require human intervention.

As of now, the Amusement Park Interactive Guidance System is still under review, and it remains to be seen if Universal will move forward with these plans. If approved and implemented, it could mark a significant shift in how theme parks operate, using advanced technology to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all guests.

