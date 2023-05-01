Universal Orlando Shuts Down ‘Harry Potter’ Attraction Indefinitely

Universal Orlando Resort has closed down a popular attraction indefinitely.

Home to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal Orlando Resort gives Guests the chance to experience the movies. While fans come to experience all kinds of attractions, including E.T. Adventure, Revenge of the Mummy, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic Park River Adventure, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, and Transformers: The Ride 3-D, there is one world that seems to stand out above the rest in terms of popularity: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is broken up into two lands: Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida and Hogsmeade at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The two lands are connected by the Hogwarts Express.

While Guests come for the main attractions– like Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, and Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts– there are plenty of other experiences that can be enjoyed while inside the Wizarding World, as well.

One of those is none other than the choir stage in Hogsmeade Village, where different performances take place each day.

Orlando Mike shared a photo where we can see that the stage is undergoing maintenance. Inside the Magic can confirm that the shows have been removed from the calendar.

The TriWizard Tournament/Hogwarts School Choir Stage is undergoing a little magical maintenance it seems!! The shows arent running until the refurb is finished. @insideuniversal @UniversallyAdd @Uni_Speaking pic.twitter.com/4tmAIf2gE3 — Orlando Mike ❤️🌎🎄 (@OrlandoMike1995) May 1, 2023

This construction project is one of many things happening at Universal Studios Orlando currently. Poseidon’s Fury is about to undergo a permanent closure later this month to make way for “new and exciting experiences.” In addition, the Woody Woodpecker KidZone closed down permanently in Universal Studios Florida earlier this year to make way for a rumored DreamWorks land. Of course, this hasn’t been confirmed.

Villain-Con Minion Blast is also set to open in Universal Studios Florida in just a matter of weeks. The new attraction will kick off an all-new land and is set to open this summer. Villain-Con Minion Blast combines innovative screen technology, state-of-the-art gaming interactivity, and elaborate physical sets to create a one-of-a-kind, game-based adventure where guests encounter immersive environments, nefarious villains and tons of mischievous Minions from Illumination’s films in a whole new way. The world-class attraction transports guests to Villain-Con – the biggest criminal convention on the planet – to take part in an epic competition to see if they have what it takes to become the newest member of The Vicious 6, a notorious group of supervillains from the hit film, Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022). Guests who are up for the challenge will grab an interactive blaster and step onto a motion-based pathway to put their skills to the test. They’ll wind and glide through various scenes where they earn points by blasting a variety of items and causing as much mayhem and destruction as possible. It’s a unique, mischief-filled experience that’s so much fun, it’s a crime.

Finally, construction at Epic Universe is well underway. The new Universal Park will open in the summer of 2025 and is set to be the largest Universal theme park in the world, with SUPER NINTENDO WORLD already being confirmed for the theme park.

What do you think of this construction? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!