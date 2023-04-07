Islands of Adventure Area “Perfect, Should Never Change” Says Fan

Universal Orlando Resort is home to Univeral Studios and Islands of Adventure. Each Park has several areas that are heavily themed to different aesthetics and IPs, including Seuss Landing, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Marvel Super Hero Island, and Toon Lagoon.

Located in Islands of Adventure, Toon Lagoon features several well-known and beloved newspaper cartoon strip characters, including Betty Boop, Popeye, and several others. The area has several dining and shopping locations and brings a lot of nostalgia for older Guests who grew up with the characters, with bright decor and fun entertainment for younger Guests to look at. According to one fan on Twitter, the “current theming for Toon Lagoon is perfect in every way and should never change.”

I’ve said it multiple times and I’ll say it again, the current theming for Toon Lagoon is perfect in every way and should never change. pic.twitter.com/9wQQBYpcx9 — Andfew B (@AndrewCB11) March 20, 2023

However, its trademark falls on the “Lagoon” part of its name. The entire area is basically a water-based attraction itself due to all the water features in the landing. There are two actual water rides, Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges and Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls. The former is a water rapids-style ride with riders seated around a floating vehicle as they traverse various water falls. Ripsaw Falls is a log-flume ride with a steep drop that is guaranteed to soak riders from head to toe. For those not wanting to do the actual rides, there are several misting statues around the area, as well as other water features to help cool you down.

Toon Lagoon also makes a great place to grab a ton of photo ops, with speech and thought bubbles conveniently placed around the landing for fun shots. The Comic Strip Cafe, Blondie’s, and Wimpy’s are the three eateries in the area, each serving their own selection of cuisine and snack fare. The stores located in the landing feature a variety of nostalgic souvenirs with beloved comic strip characters, making them a perfect place to shop for family members back home.

Toon Lagoon is an often overlooked area for Universal Guests wanting the bigger thrill rides, but it’s the best place in Islands of Adventure to relax, cool off, and grab a bite to eat. If you’re planning on doing either of the water rides in this area, make sure you either bring a poncho or plan your day around it, because you will absolutely get wet.

What do you think of Toon Lagoon? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments below!