Universal Teases Major Changes For Beloved Attraction

Universal has been closing several locations lately. Universal Orlando Resort is closing The Hello Kitty Store, The Betty Boop Store, UOAP Lounge, and now they will be closing The Tribute Store. The UOAP and Tribute Store are relocating to new locations.

Universal has been leaving clues for fans to learn about the stores moving. The UOAP Lounge closed on December 31, 2022, and will be reopening in Universal’s Islands of Adventure in the Toon Lagoon area where the Betty Boop Store was located and plans to reopen in early 2023. Also, the Tribute Store has hinted about moving.

The Tribute Store is located in Universal Studios Florida and is found in New York, but in this newspaper article and flyer Guests can see moving soon from New York to Hollywood.

Sometimes Universal leaves clues for the #UOAP Scooby Doo kids to put together. A few moves in progress now. pic.twitter.com/EPjB1p7smz — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) January 2, 2023

The exact timeframe for when the Tribute Store will reopen, or what its theme will be has not been announced yet.

