Epic Universe Suffers Unfavorable Setback Just 2 Weeks Before Its Opening Day

Five colorful, fantastical gateways represent themed lands: a post-apocalyptic tower, whimsical pillars with mushrooms and stars, an ornate clock tower, a jagged magical spire, and a classic column topped with a golden statue representing all 5 lands of the Epic Universe theme park coming on May 22, 2025.

Universal is inching closer and closer to the grand opening day of its most massive theme park to date, Epic Universe. However, with the ongoing previews, some major closures are already occurring.

An aerial view of the Epic Universe theme park at night shows it illuminated with various lights and vibrant fireworks in the sky. The park appears bustling with attractions, rides, and green areas. A large warning sign with a question mark is superimposed in the center at Universal Orlando Resort.
Epic Universe Opening Day Looms as Major Shutdowns Begins

The roar of a dragon overhead. The smell of fresh churros in the air. Families and fans alike flocking in awe as Universal’s Epic Universe comes to life. But just as the magic begins to peak, a surprising notice appears—one of the park’s most anticipated rides will be closed before it even officially opens.

Wait—what?

That’s the buzz circulating online as Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry—a key dark ride centerpiece of the Wizarding World’s Ministry of Magic—is confirmed to be closed during preview week, according to a recent update shared by trusted theme park insider Scott Gustin on X (formerly Twitter). With other closures like Viking Training Camp also hitting the schedule, fans are left asking: is Epic Universe biting off more than it can chew?

Concept art for Epic Universe
The Ride Closures That Caught Everyone Off Guard

With the grand opening of Epic Universe set for May 22, 2025, preview weeks were expected to be a major celebration—offering an exclusive first look for Universal team members, annual passholders, and the general public in staggered phases.

Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry will be closed during Epic Universe previews May 10-16, according to an update on the Epic Universe Preview page. The Ministry of Magic will remain open for self-guided tours. The Viking Training Camp will also be closed May 13-16. – @ScottGustin on X

But according to the official Epic Universe Preview page, Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry will be non-operational from May 10 to May 16. Guests will still be able to explore the Ministry of Magic area, but only in the form of self-guided tours.

That’s not all. The Viking Training Camp in the How to Train Your Dragon-themed land will also be closed during May 13–16.

These announcements have sparked both disappointment and curiosity online. With so much hype surrounding Universal’s most ambitious theme park ever, could these early hiccups suggest growing pains—or something deeper?

Eddie Redmayne as New Scamander (L) and the original Harry Potter trio (R) inside the Ministry of Magic at Epic Universe inside Universal Orlando Resort, with new Universal Epic Universe news coming out.
Why This Matters More Than You Think

On the surface, this seems like a small speed bump. After all, ride closures during soft openings and previews are relatively common in the theme park world. It’s often during these limited test runs that operational kinks are identified and ironed out. But when flagship attractions like a Harry Potter ride shut their gates before launch day, it raises larger questions.

For one, Universal has marketed Epic Universe as a next-generation park—built to handle the future of theme park entertainment, complete with groundbreaking tech and immersive storytelling. Any major setbacks now could ripple into the public’s perception, especially in the ultra-competitive battle against Disney.

Additionally, with Universal already teasing Epic Universe as a “game-changer,” expectations are sky-high. The closure of major rides, even temporarily, could dampen the excitement—or at the very least, make fans more cautious about when they choose to visit.

A picturesque view of Universal's Epic Universe theme park at sunset, featuring a tranquil waterway, palm trees, colorful buildings, and the iconic Universal logo in the center. The logo reads "Universal's Epic Universe" with a starry background and decorative accents.
The Hidden Strategy Behind the Scenes

Still, there’s another way to look at this.

These closures could actually signal just how seriously Universal is taking quality control. Instead of forcing rides to operate under less-than-ideal conditions, the company may be opting to polish and perfect these experiences before the official opening. That’s a smart long-term move, even if it causes short-term grumbling.

Think of it like this: Would you rather ride a buggy, glitch-ridden attraction on preview day—or wait a few days for a seamless, spellbinding adventure?

Moreover, the fact that the Ministry of Magic area remains open for walkthroughs suggests Universal still wants to give guests a taste of the immersive environment, even if the ride itself isn’t ready. That’s not just damage control—it’s a calculated step to maintain excitement and avoid PR fallout.

The entrance to Dark Universe, an immersive land inspired by classic and new Universal monsters coming to Universal Epic Universe in Universal Orlando Resort
What Guests Can Expect Moving Forward

The weeks ahead will be crucial. With previews ramping up and social media coverage exploding, Universal will need to walk a fine line between managing expectations and delivering magic.

For now, guests attending preview days between May 10 and 16 should plan accordingly:

  • Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry: Closed May 10–16

  • Viking Training Camp: Closed May 13–16

  • All other attractions: Expected to remain operational, barring last-minute changes

Universal has not yet commented officially on the reasoning behind the closures, but more updates may surface as preview week progresses.

Wizarding World expansion at Epic Universe
Final Thoughts: Epic Universe Opening Day: A Bump in the Broomstick—Not a Breakdown

While any delay or closure at a major new park like Epic Universe is bound to stir concern, it’s important to keep the bigger picture in mind. Universal is taking a bold leap with this park, and just like with any great story, a little suspense in the first chapter can make the payoff even sweeter.

For fans eager to cast their first spell or train their first dragon, the magic may be briefly paused—but not lost.

So, will Epic Universe live up to the hype once the curtain officially rises?

We’ll all find out… very soon.

