Attraction Erased as New Version of “Test Track” Revealed to Disney World Guests

Walt Disney World Resort is moving full speed ahead in 2025 with updates and transformations across all four parks. Among the many enhancements underway, the fan-favorite attraction Test Track is receiving a full reimagining, with a fresh concept inspired by the classic World of Motion.

This reimagined experience, located in EPCOT’s World Discovery neighborhood, is expected to reopen in late summer. As Disney Parks Blog shared, “Get ready to feel the thrill of the open road, the wind in your hair, and nothing but adventure ahead! Test Track presented by General Motors is making its return lap late summer 2025.”

As construction continued, Imagineering offered a rare look behind the scenes. In celebration of Women in Construction Week in March 2025, Walt Disney Imagineering shared an exclusive video on Instagram spotlighting Carleigh, a Project Engineer, as she walked through a typical day working on the attraction’s overhaul.

In the footage, viewers get a peek backstage, where the former queue had been completely stripped, making way for its bold new look. Once reopened, the updated Test Track will likely be available through the resort’s Lightning Lane service.

The exciting refresh is the result of a continued collaboration between Walt Disney Imagineering and General Motors. Disney Parks Blog also noted, “Walt Disney Imagineering has been working with General Motors on an all-new storyline–you’ll want to be all buckled in for an adventure. You might even see cars returning to the track (for testing…at Test Track…nice) with their new look early in the year!”

Now, another exciting update has reached Disney park fans: Walt Disney Imagineering has officially unveiled the new Test Track signage at the World Discovery location. The official account for Walt Disney Imagineering shared the picture and another highlighting the team on the ground on Instagram.

A marquee moment indeed! Installation of the new marquee at Test Track presented by @generalmotors has begun! The design echoes the attraction’s architecture, while incorporating the new logo in illuminated letters that will look amazing both day and night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walt Disney Imagineering (@waltdisneyimagineering)

The announcement for the new Test Track was one of many made during D23 Expo 2024, where Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro underscored the forward momentum across the company’s global parks portfolio.

“At Disney Experiences, Imagineers dream, create, design and build these stories into real places,” D’Amaro said. “And we have Imagineers in place right now all around the world because everything we’re going to share with you is in active development. Plans are drawn. Dirt is moving. I just want to be clear about this: We are doing everything you’re going to hear tonight.”

While guests can look forward to speeding into the future with Test Track later this year, it’s just one of many changes happening across Walt Disney World Resort in 2025. Nearby at Magic Kingdom Park, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure officially transitioned to standby and Lightning Lane entry, along with EPCOT’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

The update marked the end of the virtual queue system for these headliners. On Cosmic Rewind’s first day operating with a standby queue, wait times stretched close to three hours. It will be interesting to see if Test Track operates with any type of virtual line upon its reopening.

Elsewhere at the resort, change continues at a rapid pace. From the indefinite closure of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad to a fresh take on It’s Tough to be a Bug! and even the addition of Disney Villains to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, there’s a transformation underway at nearly every corner of the Florida destination. Recently, landscape clearing began in the “Beyond Big Thunder” location in Magic Kingdom, which will eventually be home to the currently unnamed Villains Land.

With so many projects unfolding simultaneously, some guests have opted to delay their trips, or have shifted their plans to check out the all-new Epic Universe theme park at Universal Orlando Resort opening just down the road.

For fans of EPCOT’s rich legacy and future vision, the upcoming version of Test Track promises to blend nostalgia with cutting-edge storytelling and thrills.

How do you feel about Test Track’s major retheme? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!