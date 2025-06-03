Recent Disney Parks Addition Officially Closing After Just One Year

A recent addition to the Disney theme parks is closing very soon.

The hustle and bustle of the Disney theme parks is undeniable. Whether guests are enjoying a Dole Whip at the Magic Kingdom or embarking on a wild race through the west on Radiator Springs Racers, guests can bet their Mickey Ears they will find fun, magic, and lots of other guests during their time at the parks.

Big changes are also hitting the Disney theme parks themselves, adding to the excitement. Fans likely know some of the big projects on the horizon for Walt Disney World and Disneyland, though significant changes are also slated for Disney’s international resorts.

This includes Disneyland Paris, which is in the middle of one of its most extensive transformations it’s ever seen. In the midst of all these changes, one of the resort’s newest eateries has confirmed to be closing just one year after it opened.

The Krispy Kreme location at the Disneyland Paris Marne-La-Vallée train station will be closing on June 8, 2025. This was recently confirmed by Disneyland Paris news source DLP Report, which shared a few photos of the shop ahead of its closure.

This Krispy Kreme location opened just a year ago in June 2024. It’s unclear why this shop is closing, though visitors will still be able to grab a donut and coffee at the Krispy Kreme located at Val d’Europe mall.

Disneyland Paris offers a blend of both classic Disney theme park experiences and unique attractions exclusive to the resort. For example, Disneyland Paris is home to iconic dark rides like Peter Pan’s Flight and Pirates of the Caribbean. The resort also features several roller coasters, including Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

However, guests won’t find Space Mountain, at least not the version they may be used to. Called Hyperspace Mountain, Disneyland Paris’ version of the classic coaster is anything but tame, featuring an intense launch. Disneyland Paris’s take on Space Mountain is incredibly unique and easily the most thrilling of them all, as it also goes upside down.

As the name suggests, Hyperspace Mountain is inspired by Star Wars and features scenes, sounds, and other elements that harken back to the legendary sci-fi film franchise. Disneyland’s version of the coaster in California gets a similar overhaul on special occasions, though Disneyland Paris’ Star Wars-themed coaster has been open since 2017.

Like its American counterparts, the entire Disneyland Paris Resort is undergoing extensive refurbishments and transformations. Some of these projects began several years ago, with work entering the final stretch on the resort’s World of Frozen.

Disneyland Paris will also soon welcome a brand-new thrill ride based on The Lion King. This attraction will be a log flume experience similar to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a first for the European resort.

One of the most significant changes the resort will see lies inside Walt Disney Studios, one of two theme parks featured at the resort. Opened in 2002, Walt Disney Studios Park has never been very well received by visitors, mainly due to a lack of worthwhile attractions.

The park certainly has a few gems, like Tower of Terror and Crush’s Coaster, though Walt Disney Studios often ranks near or at the very bottom against Disney’s other parks. The resort is on a mission to change this, announcing several upgrades are slated for the park. Once completed, Walt Disney Studios will be given a new name that better reflects its future: Disney Adventure World.

Have you ever been to Disneyland Paris? What is your favorite Disney theme park?