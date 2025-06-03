Guest Lawsuit Claims Universal Ignored Warnings, Kept Dangerous Ride Running

This may not be the magical experience the guest was anticipating.

Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey Leaves Guests Stranded Mid-Air

Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey is a dark ride inside Hogwarts Castle at Universal Orlando Resort’s Islands of Adventure. Incorporating physical sets, animatronics, and immersive screen technology, the attraction takes guests on a magical journey with Harry, Ron, and Hermione, soaring above the castle grounds, dodging Dementors, and facing off against a fire-breathing dragon.

The ride uses a robotic arm ride system to simulate flying, delivering a seamless mix of storytelling and thrills. It is one of the park’s most popular and critically acclaimed experiences. Despite its popularity, guests have reportedly suffered injury on many occasions while on board the attraction.

Guests riding Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey at Universal Studios theme parks have reported unsettling experiences that turned magical adventures into moments of unexpected chaos. In one incident from April 2022, four visitors at Universal Studios Hollywood filed a lawsuit after finding themselves suspended midair on the ride for nearly an hour.

According to court filings, the ride vehicle abruptly stopped, leaving guests tilted backward and to the right—an unnatural position for over 30 minutes before being slowly repositioned and escorted off via a catwalk. The plaintiffs allege that Universal failed to follow proper safety procedures, resulting in severe physical and emotional distress.

Similarly, in another incident, a guest at Universal Orlando Resort described what they called a “nightmare scenario” after being trapped on the same attraction for over an hour. Not only was the lengthy delay disorienting, but once the ride resumed, it reportedly did so out of sync, causing additional discomfort and motion sickness.

The experience has reignited fans’ concerns about the attraction’s reliability, especially given its complex combination of motion simulation, physical sets, and screen-based effects. While Wizarding World continues to enchant millions, these incidents serve as a stark reminder of the technical demands—and occasional risks—of modern theme park storytelling.

An incident from July 2023 has come to light. According to public documents, one guest, Casey Causey, claimed that Universal had unsafe conditions while the ride was in operation.

Lawsuit Against Universal Orlando Resort Begins

Guest Claims Harry Potter Ride Malfunction Left Him Stranded Midair

A troubling theme park experience is now at the center of a lawsuit filed against Universal Orlando Resort. According to court documents, guest Casey Causey alleges he was riding Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey when the ride came to a sudden and unplanned stop, leaving him suspended midair, tilted backward and to the right, for nearly an hour. The incident reportedly occurred on July 2, 2023, in the heart of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Causey claims the ride was operating in a defective state.

Universal Accused of Failing to Keep Guests Safe on Property

At the core of the legal complaint is the argument that Universal had a duty to maintain a safe environment for all guests and allegedly failed to do so. The lawsuit claims Universal, along with its vendors and employees, was responsible for overseeing the attraction and ensuring that the ride operated without posing a danger. Causey contends that Universal allowed a hazardous condition to persist on park grounds without resolving it or giving any warning to unsuspecting visitors.

Lawsuit Alleges Universal Knew Ride Had History of Issues

One of the most striking claims in the complaint is that Universal was allegedly aware of prior issues involving the Forbidden Journey attraction. Causey argues that Universal knew—or should have known—about the ride’s recurring problems but failed to take meaningful action. The suit suggests the company’s decision to keep the attraction open was driven by profit motives, prioritizing ticket sales over the safety of theme park guests. The plaintiff also characterizes Universal’s actions as “wanton, willful, and reckless.”

Plaintiff Points to Widespread Negligence in Ride Operations and Safety Protocols

The complaint goes beyond the ride itself, pointing to systemic failures across Universal’s operations. Causey accuses the company of not only failing to inspect and repair the ride but also of lacking proper emergency protocols, especially concerning power outages. According to the filing, Universal did not implement or maintain backup generators and failed to train staff to respond swiftly and safely when ride malfunctions or outages occurred. The complaint also notes that Universal permitted the rollercoaster to operate during known “rolling power outages,” putting guests at risk.

Guest Seeks Damages for Physical and Emotional Trauma

Causey is seeking compensation for a range of alleged injuries stemming from the incident. These include physical harm, emotional distress, and long-term medical issues. The complaint states that the experience led to pain and suffering, disability, scarring, disfigurement, and mental anguish. Causey also claims a diminished ability to enjoy life, along with financial losses related to medical care and lost income. According to the suit, some of these damages are expected to be permanent.

Causey is seeking a jury trial and damages exceeding $50,000.

New Harry Potter Experience Welcomes Guests

Universal’s new Epic Universe theme park, which opened to the public on May 22, features a brand-new Wizarding World land inspired by the Ministry of Magic. The addition expands beyond Hogwarts, with next-generation attractions and intricate theming. The Wizarding World—Ministry of Magic includes the new E-ticket ride, Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry.

Have you ever had a negative experience at the Universal theme parks? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!