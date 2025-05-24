Epic Universe Removes MAJOR Effect From New Harry Potter Attraction

On May 22, after waiting years and watching construction crews go from digging dirt to testing rides, Epic Universe finally opened! The newest theme park at the Universal Orlando Resort boasts five unique lands that fully immerse guests in their magic — SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, Dark Universe, Celestial Park, How To Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic.

From the first day that previews began, guests have been blown away by the attention to detail, the incredible character meet-and-greets, the distinctive mouthwatering food, and of course, the mind-blowing attractions.

While all the rides and attractions in the theme park are amazing and receive positive feedback from guests, one stands out above all the others: Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry.

Battle at the Ministry brings guests into the heart of the Ministry of Magic through the use of Floo Powder, where they will watch the evil Dolores Umbridge stand trial for her crimes. Guests board a lift (AKA elevator) and venture deep into the Ministry.

However, things never go as planned, and guests must keep their wits about them as they battle several Death Eaters who are trying to help Umbridge escape. It is a thrilling chase, and Umbridge must be captured.

Whenever a new theme park opens, there are bound to be hiccups, and Battle at the Ministry was no exception. The attraction suffered from malfunctions, and some guests waited in line for five hours, hoping to be able to ride.

We do not know what caused the opening day breakdown, but we have learned that Universal altered the ride, and the attraction was not the same experience as it was for guests who rode it during previews.

According to Epic Universe Update (@EpicUniverseUpd) on X (formerly Twitter), Universal removed the dramatic drop that guests originally experienced on the attraction. They replaced it with a more subtle and softer downturn.

I can confirm that the “drop” has been removed from Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry. This was a big “wow” moment on my preview rides. What’s interesting is that this part of the ride is heavily featured at 2:13 of the new Epic Universe trailer As stated before, this is still one of the best attractions in the world. The immersion is still there. Instead of a drop, the vehicle now very gently moves downward. It’s a very unfortunate change, and one that I hope is temporary in an effort for stability.

As stated before, this is still one of the best attractions in the world. The immersion is still there. Instead of a drop, the vehicle now very gently moves downward. It’s a very unfortunate change, and one that I hope is temporary in an effort for stability. — Epic Universe Update (@EpicUniverseUpd) May 22, 2025

Many commenters were disappointed to learn that Universal had changed such a large ride effect as the theme park opened. They questioned why the change had been made, but people could only speculate. Epic Universe Update said that they suspect that the “drop” might have moved guests too much, which could affect the ride sensors and, in turn, cause a breakdown.

Now, it is possible that Universal is looking for a way to bring the drop effect back without causing the ride any issues. The drop sequence worked during previews, so it is strange that it was removed so suddenly.

Are you surprised that Universal removed such a prominent feature from Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry? Should they work to bring it back as soon as possible? Do you think the rides need to be tested more before guests are allowed on? Share your thoughts with us in the comments!