Guests Upset as Epic Universe Sells Out of Opening Day Merch BEFORE Opening Day

After years of waiting and watching, the time has finally come. Epic Universe is officially open at the Universal Orlando Resort! Guests can finally travel through portals, where they are transported to worlds unlike anything they have ever seen. Guests can travel to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, Dark Universe, How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk, Celestial Park, and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic.

Guests lined up beginning in the early hours of the morning, wanting to be among the first to experience the new attractions. When the gates finally opened, the excitement was palpable.

Related: The Truth About Epic Universe: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

While the rides were at the top of many people’s lists, they also, of course, wanted to experience the new mouthwatering food and buy new merchandise to celebrate their time in the new theme park.

Unfortunately, one piece of merchandise was sold out even before the theme park opened to the public, which left a bad taste in many guests’ mouths.

Many guests who visited Epic Universe on opening day were hoping to get their hands on the gorgeous Opening Day Medallion. However, even those who were first through the gates were informed that the medallions were already sold out.

So much disappointment from people I’ve talked to who were hoping to get the Epic Universe opening day medallion. Guests didn’t have a chance as the medallion reportedly sold out during the media preview. Yikes, Universal.

So much disappointment from people I’ve talked to who were hoping to get the Epic Universe opening day medallion. Guests didn’t have a chance as the medallion reportedly sold out during the media preview. Yikes, Universal. — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) May 22, 2025

Related: Epic Universe Sends Shockwaves as Disney World Reveals Unexpected News

What really seemed to upset guests was not the general fact that the medallion was sold out. No, what was upsetting was that the medallion sold out during media previews. Universal not only chose to sell exclusive opening day merchandise before opening day, but they also decided to release all the stock they had and allowed all of the Opening Day medallions to be sold BEFORE opening day even happened.

Guests quickly took to social media to express their disappointment in Universal. They said that theme parks are focusing too much on catering to the media and influencers, who brag about the perks they get. However, when regular guests visit, they don’t have access to the same things the media did, and their experience doesn’t compare to the special treatment given to influencers.

I’m a broken record at this point, but I hate these media/influencer events. The real hardcore fans don’t get to experience this kind of stuff and then they get dibs on all this cool merch as well. No bueno.

I’m a broken record at this point, but I hate these media/influencer events. The real hardcore fans don’t get to experience this kind of stuff and then they get dibs on all this cool merch as well. No bueno. — Nick Chappell (@NickChaps96) May 22, 2025

Related: Universal Forced to Pull Merchandise Off Shelves at Epic Universe

This is not the first time that Universal and Epic Universe have been criticized for allowing merchandise to sell out before the theme park opened to the public.

In mid-April, Inside the Magic reported that team members had to pull Captain Cacao plushes off the shelves so they would not sell out before media previews began. But once those media previews started, guests were reporting that Universal had put the rest of the plushes out, and they quickly sold out. Team members informed the guests that more Captain Cacao plush bears would most likely not be available until late summer/early fall at the earliest.

Universal has not commented on selling out of the Opening Day Medallion before opening day. Hopefully, they will learn from this in the future and make sure that all merchandise is available on the first day that guests can actually get into the park.

Do you think it was wrong for Epic Universe to sell the Opening Day medallions before opening day? Do theme parks like Universal and Disney focus too much on catering to the media and “influencers”? Should they focus more on the average guest and not treat certain groups to things most people won’t get? Share your thoughts with us in the comments!