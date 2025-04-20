Popular Epic Universe Merchandise SOLD OUT Until Late Summer

We are just about one month away from the opening of Universal’s most anticipated theme park, Epic Universe. Epic Universe will transport guests to worlds beyond their wildest dreams. Guests will be able to visit SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic, Dark Universe, and Celestial Park.

Epic Universe was first announced back in 2019, with an initial opening timeline of 2023. Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic put things behind schedule, and, in 2o22, Universal announced that the opening had to be pushed back to 2025.

Some of the first people to see a nearly completed Epic Universe were Universal’s hard-working team members. Team member previews began on March 1, and team members, along with some of their family and friends, were able to ride the new attractions. Next up were the media previews, followed by Annual Passholder previews, all of which have been very popular.

In addition to riding incredible attractions like Mine-Cart Madness, Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry, and Stardust Racers, guests have also been able to indulge in mouthwatering new dining options and purchase a ton of great new merchandise.

And that is where problems are starting to arise.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Epic Universe team members had to pull merchandise off shelves, so there would be some left for when Annual Passholder previews started. That merchandise was the Captain Cacao plush teddy bear.

Captain Cacao is a new character created for the Celestial Park area of Epic Universe, and he can only be found at Moonship Chocolates & Celestial Sweets. Captain Cacao is a chocolate bear who is the beloved sidekick and navigator for Maya the Explorer. The two spend their time traveling the galaxy, looking for the perfect sweet treats to bring back with them.

Unfortunately, for those hoping to get a Captain Cacao plus when they visit during Annual Passholder preview dates or when the theme park opens next month, we have some bad news for you.

According to Universal insiders, the Captain Cacao plush is sold out and will not become available anytime soon. Plushes are not expected to be back in stock until the end of summer, at the earliest!

BREAKING: Rumors are swirling that Captain Cacao plushies have sold out until August/September at the earliest 😬😬😬 THE PARK ISN’T EVEN OPEN YET 😂😂😂

Many commenters were disappointed to hear that the Captain Cacao plush would be out of stock for so long. When a new theme park opens, guests expect it to be full of merchandise that you can’t get anywhere else. They do not expect merchandise to already be sold out when they show up the morning the park opens to the public for the first time.

Tickets for Epic Universe are now on sale, and the theme park officially opens on May 22.

Will you be visiting Epic Universe when it opens on May 22? What do you think of merchandise selling out before the park even opens? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!