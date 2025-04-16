Fans Upset With Latest Epic Universe Rule Change, New Protocol Now in Effect for All

Some operational changes are on the way for Epic Universe.

Epic Universe is perhaps one of the biggest theme park developments fans will see for quite some time, as it marks a new chapter not only for Universal Studios but also for the entire industry as a whole. Filled with dozens of exciting new rides, attractions, and immersive experiences, Epic Universe is positioning itself as a theme park unlike any other.

Fans have watched as the new theme park took shape over the last several years, with Epic Universe now engaged in special preview events for team members and other VIP guests. Up until recently, no photographs or video recording was allowed inside Epic Universe, but the ban has since been lifted, allowing all kinds of first-hand footage of the new park to be released online, and boy, is it impressive.

Often described as the “Disney killer,” Epic Universe and Universal seem more interested in providing Orlando travelers with another great theme park experience to enjoy, resting just miles away from the Magic Kingdom. Both are great options and offer their own blend of attractions, but Epic Universe has a few tricks up its sleeve that are sure to impress for years to come. Specifically, Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry seems to be a huge leap forward when it comes to motion simulation and screen technology, with many deeming it the best ride in Epic Universe.

However, the ride itself is rather difficult to experience, and Epic Universe now notifies guests of new protocols.

Epic Universe Deploys New Protocol For Battle at the Ministry

Epic Universe has changed how Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry operates, as Virtual Line times will now drop at random throughout the day. This change was reported by SpeculationMatt on Twitter/X, who also shared a photo of a new sign informing visitors of the change inside the park.

A slight change in operation for Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry! Virtual Line times will now drop at random times throughout the day. Get ready to refresh those phones!

The new sign states the attraction is still in technical rehearsals, and as such, guests will need to plan accordingly. A virtual Line is the only way to experience the ride, much like how Disney World operated Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure up until recently.

Getting to ride Battle at the Ministry has proven quite difficult, as the attraction itself only opened for previews a few days ago. The rest of Epic Universe has been available to specially invited guests for weeks but reports claim Battle at the Ministry suffered from technical issues, resulting in the ride not being open. This changed recently, though guests have to jump through a few hoops to ride it. New return times will now drop throughout the day.

Fans aren’t too thrilled by this change, and some are criticizing Universal on social media. “What a mess,” said one user. “My head might explode,” said another.

Epic Universe officially opens on May 22, 2205, a day that will undoubtedly go down in theme park history. Much like the Magic Kingdom, Epic Universe will be anchored by several core lands, all of which are based on iconic franchises and properties. Unsurprisingly, Epic Universe will have its own Harry Potter section, as well as its own plan based on Super Mario.

The more surprising additions are the Isle of Berk, which is inspired by the How to Train Your Dragon series of films, as well as Dark Universe, which takes notes from Universal’s collection of classic monsters.

