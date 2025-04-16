Major Disappointment: The Disney World Rides Most Likely to Ruin Your Day

If you’re planning a day at Walt Disney World, there’s one thing you probably haven’t factored into your strategy—ride breakdowns. They’re not super common, but they happen more often than guests expect, and sometimes, it’s on the ride you’ve been looking forward to the most.

Disney does its best to keep things running smoothly, but with so many moving parts and advanced tech in their attractions, it’s just the nature of the beast.

Some breakdowns are quick—just a few minutes while the system resets—but others can stretch out to an hour or more. And if you’re really unlucky, you’ll get evacuated off the ride entirely, which might sound fun (because, hey, backstage peek!) but it usually just means lost time and frustration.

Based on guest experiences and patterns, here are seven Disney World rides that tend to break down more frequently than others. One of them might surprise you—yes, we’re looking at you, Ariel.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Let’s just say it—Rise of the Resistance is Disney’s most ambitious attraction to date. Between the trackless ride system, animatronics, motion simulators, and drop shafts, it’s like five rides in one. But all that complexity means it goes down… a lot.

It’s not unusual for the ride to start the day closed and open later, and when it does go down, it’s often a longer delay than most other attractions. If you’re rope-dropping this one, there’s always a little bit of risk involved.

Under the Sea – Journey of The Little Mermaid – Magic Kingdom

A cute, slow-moving ride through Ariel’s world sounds like a safe bet, right? Wrong. Under the Sea is known for being one of the more temperamental rides at Magic Kingdom. It’s had multiple extended downtimes over the years, and it seems to struggle more than it should for such a laid-back attraction.

Whether it’s the omnimover system or aging effects, this one ends up being out of commission more than you’d think.

Don’t be surprised when you get on this one to hear Sebastian come over the loudspeaker and say, “It must be that sea witch!” Then, once the ride gets going again — many times due to a stoppage to allow those who need more time to board the ride — you’ll hear him say, “I bring good news! Your clam shells will begin moving immediately.”

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror – Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Twilight Zone Tower of Terror has been around for decades and is still one of the best-themed attractions in any park. But it’s also starting to show its age. Guests have noticed an uptick in breakdowns, especially in recent years. And when it goes down, it’s not always a quick fix. Because of the ride’s mechanics and height, it sometimes takes a while before they’re able to get everything up and running again.

Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover – Magic Kingdom

It might be one of the most chill rides in the entire park, but the PeopleMover has a surprising track record of breaking down. You’ll often see it listed as “temporarily closed” on the app, and it’s infamous for stopping mid-ride—sometimes more than once. It’s a beloved classic, but let’s just say it doesn’t always run as smoothly as it used to.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind – EPCOT

This newer addition to EPCOT has quickly become a must-do for thrill seekers, but it hasn’t been without its hiccups. Cosmic Rewind relies on a rotating coaster system and some pretty wild tech, which makes it a blast to ride—but also more likely to experience technical issues. It’s not as consistently down as something like Rise of the Resistance, but if you’re planning your day around it, keep an eye on the app and be ready to pivot.

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh – Magic Kingdom

You might not expect this one to be on the list, but it’s been quietly having issues for a while. Especially during the busier months, Winnie the Pooh seems to go down more often than you’d think for a family ride. It’s not the flashiest ride in the park, but its trackless elements and animated scenes can be a little more delicate than they appear.

The Seas with Nemo & Friends – EPCOT

This one’s been a little rough lately. The Seas with Nemo & Friends has some adorable scenes and a cool blend of ride and real aquarium, but it also shows signs of wear. Guests have complained about outdated visuals, stuck projections, and a general sense that the ride isn’t in top condition. It still runs, but when it goes down, it’s usually for longer stretches or due to recurring problems.

Final Thoughts

Let’s be real—there’s never a guarantee that everything will run perfectly on your Disney day. Even the best-planned park itinerary can be thrown off by a single ride breakdown. But knowing which rides tend to have more frequent issues can help you build some flexibility into your plans.

Whether it’s giving yourself a backup option or waiting until the end of the day to try a riskier ride, a little strategy goes a long way. After all, part of the magic is making the best of whatever comes your way—even if that includes a surprise breakdown or two.