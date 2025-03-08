The Best 18+ Rides for Adults Visiting Walt Disney World

Think you’re too old for Disney World? Think again!

Related: Donkey Actor Blasts New ‘Shrek 5’ Designs, Says “Donkey Looks Homeless”

Walt Disney World is known by many as being “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” with the resort being home to dozens of rides, attractions, and other magical experiences. Disney theme parks are typically associated with children due to their assortment of kid-friendly activities.

However, there are plenty of things adults can enjoy at Walt Disney World, too. To prove this, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best rides and attractions Walt Disney World has to offer for older guests.

Expedition Everest

Related: Disney Drops ABC News Bombshell, Will Eliminate Nearly 200 Positions

While Disney World may not have as many thrill rides as other places like Universal Studios, LEGOLAND, and SeaWorld, the resort still packs quite a punch when it comes to roller coasters, especially Expedition Everest.

This runaway train ride takes guests through the fictional Forbidden Mountain as they try and escape the clutches of a massive yeti. Guests go through several big drops and turn before coming face to face with the Yeti itself before the ride comes to an end. Reaching top speeds of 50 mph, Expedition Everest certainly has a lot to offer for those looking for something a little more intense than Space Mountain.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster

Another great roller coaster, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, is one of the faster attractions at Walt Disney World, launching riders to nearly 60 mph in a matter of seconds.

To this day, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is still the only ride that goes upside down, making it one of the most thrilling and intense attractions at not only Disney World but all of Disney’s theme parks.

DINOSAUR

Related: Wild Nights Ahead: Animal Kingdom Announces First-Ever Midnight Closing​

Despite opening over 25 years ago, DINOSAUR remains one of Disney World’s most intense and unique experiences, blending immersive sounds and lighting with impressive dinosaur animatronics. Where other attractions like Haunted Manson and Pirates of the Caribbean may have a few scary moments, DINOSAUR is a frightening thrill ride from start to end.

DINOSAUR is infamous for causing younger riders to cry or scream out in terror, but many guests appreciate it for being so scary. Scares are few and far between at the Disney parks, and Disney went above and beyond when it came to making DINOSAUR as terrifying and overwhelming as possible.

Swiss Family Treehouse

Related: Fans Blast Disney For Controversial Mardi Gras Post

This one may seem like a weird choice, but it’s always nice to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the Disney parks, and the Swiss Family Treehouse offers a relaxing, albeit steep, reprieve from the chaos of Magci Kingdom.

Nestled in Adventureland, this treehouse seeks to immerse guests in the world of the classic novel, allowing them to explore the Robinson family treehouse in all of its wooden glory. Of course, Disney created a man-made tree for the attraction, but this doesn’t make it any less convincing.

Moving waterwheels and fully decorated bedrooms litter the treehouse, with guests are being given the freedom to take things at their own pace.

Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor

The last attraction on our list is Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor, an immersive, interactive show hosted by Mike Wazowski himself. The goal of this show is to make the audience laugh, which in turn powers the building and the rest of Monstropolis.

While goofy and silly, make no mistake, adults can have just as much fun here as children, with all kinds of jokes being thrown at audiences.

What truly makes this attraction so great is audience participation. Disney cast members select a few guests to participate in the show, asking them to tell jokes or answer other questions. Older guests have the chance to become “that guy” (if you know you know). To put it simply, Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor is a great place to sit back, relax, and unwind with some great comedy.

What is your favorite ride at Walt Disney World?