After Rumors of Destruction, Disney World Makes Major Move on 20-Year-Old Attraction

For months, rumors swirled that EPCOT’s The Seas with Nemo & Friends was on its way out. With early closures, the removal of beloved animals, and speculation that Disney was shifting its focus away from this classic aquarium-based attraction, many fans were bracing for bad news. Would Disney quietly phase out the pavilion in favor of something new? Was the infrastructure becoming too expensive to maintain? The questions piled up, and with little official word from Disney, anxiety only grew.

The uncertainty only deepened when the attraction began closing early at 7 p.m. each night, a change many believed was a sign of its eventual demise. Historically, Disney doesn’t keep attractions with dwindling attendance or rising operational costs for long—especially if they take up valuable real estate in a park as focused on transformation as EPCOT. With Future World already being overhauled into three distinct neighborhoods, it wasn’t hard to imagine a scenario where The Seas pavilion was next on the chopping block. And when Disney relocated the dolphins and said goodbye to its longtime resident manatee, Lou, it seemed like a farewell tour had begun.

But then, a surprising twist. New manatees have arrived.

The Manatees Return—And What That Means for The Seas with Nemo & Friends

Just when it looked like the attraction might quietly fade into Disney history, fresh signs of life emerged. Four new manatees have officially moved into EPCOT’s SeaBase, bringing new energy to a pavilion that many assumed was on its last legs. Not only that, but with their arrival, the upper and lower viewing areas have reopened, signaling that Disney isn’t ready to walk away from this 5.7-million-gallon saltwater aquarium just yet.

This move has completely shifted the conversation. Instead of asking if The Seas with Nemo & Friends will close, fans are now wondering how Disney plans to keep it thriving. And let’s be honest—this isn’t just about a few adorable sea cows. Manatees aren’t easy animals to care for, and the fact that Disney is bringing new ones in means they’re making a serious commitment to maintaining the pavilion as a rehabilitation space for the foreseeable future. That’s a big deal.

Why Did Fans Think The Attraction Was in Trouble?

The writing seemed to be on the wall for The Seas with Nemo & Friends. The pavilion itself has been around in some form since 1986, originally opening as The Living Seas before being rebranded in 2006 with the addition of characters from Finding Nemo. While the ride itself has remained largely unchanged, the aquarium has gone through a few noticeable shifts over the years.

The biggest red flag was the removal of the dolphins. When Disney quietly announced that they were relocating the three male dolphins to the Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park, many saw it as a signal that the entire pavilion was being wound down. After all, the dolphins were one of the biggest draws, and removing them without an immediate replacement felt like the beginning of the end.

Then came Lou’s departure. The longtime resident manatee had been a guest favorite, and when he was relocated to a new rehabilitation center, it seemed like Disney was closing up shop on its conservation efforts. Combine that with the early closures and no clear explanation from Disney, and it’s easy to see why fans were preparing for the worst.

The Reality of Operating an Aquarium in a Theme Park

Of course, running an aquarium inside a theme park isn’t as simple as keeping a ride operational. Aquatic animals require constant care, and maintaining a habitat that meets the highest standards of animal welfare is no small feat. It’s likely that much of the behind-the-scenes work at The Seas has been about ensuring that the facility remains a suitable environment for the animals that call it home.

With the new manatees arriving, it looks like EPCOT’s approach to this pavilion is shifting toward a more active role in rehabilitation rather than long-term housing. This means that while the manatee exhibit will remain a staple of The Seas with Nemo & Friends, guests may see different residents over time as animals are rehabilitated and moved on to their permanent homes.

What’s Next for The Seas with Nemo & Friends?

So, does this mean The Seas with Nemo & Friends is here to stay? For now, all signs point to yes. While it’s clear that the attraction has undergone some changes, Disney’s decision to bring in new manatees suggests a long-term investment rather than a quiet phase-out.

Of course, this is Disney World, and things can change quickly. But for now, it looks like The Seas with Nemo & Friends will continue to educate and entertain guests for years to come. And that’s a big win for fans who have loved this slice of underwater magic for the past two decades.

So next time you visit EPCOT, stop by and say hello to the new manatee residents—you never know when they might be moving on to their next adventure!