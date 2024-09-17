Disney Removes Pixar Attraction From Theme Park, Complete Overhaul Rumored

Some unexpected changes have hit the Walt Disney World Resort.

Guests were shocked to discover that some of the theming had been removed from EPCOT’s The Seas with Nemo and Friends pavilion, which serves as both a large theme park attraction and a highly interactive educational experience centered around aquatic life.

Like Disney’s Animal Kingdom, which resembles a zoo, EPCOT’s The Seas looks and feels like an aquarium, but it’s so much more. The Seas is currently undergoing a minor refurbishment, with Disney World announcing earlier this week that one manatee and three dolphins will soon be relocated.

Amid these changes, guests have also confirmed that parts of The Seas have been removed, indicating that a larger rehabilitation could possibly be in the cards.

Disney Drops Finding Nemo Theming

Twitter/X user monorail_lime shared a detailed update on The Seas, revealing several experiences and references based on Pixar’s Finding Nemo (2003) have vanished. The entire pavilion is based on Finding Nemo, but certain experiences and games, like Mr. Ray’s Pop Quiz, are now gone.

Is the Nemo theme leaving…? They’ve actually REMOVED IP from the SEAS including the Mr Ray Game

Is the Nemo theme leaving…? They’ve actually REMOVED IP from the SEAS including the Mr Ray Game pic.twitter.com/DHX8RwxTwE — Monorail Lime! (@monorail_lime) September 14, 2024

The new panels now resemble a traditional aquarium display, with Disney leaning more on realistic images and descriptions from National Geographic in lieu of more cartoon-inspired displays like what was previously offered. The guest theorized Disney may be planning on reverting The Seas with Nemo and Friends back to its original state, something that has been rumored for quite some time.

Below is an example of Mr. Ray’s Pop Quiz.

The Living Seas, as the pavilion was originally called, opened at EPCOT in 1986, a few years after the park officially opened its gates.

Seeking to educate and inform guests about wildlife and conservation, The Living Seas was a fun experience unlike any other at the Walt Disney World Resort, featuring several aquarium enclosures and dozens of types of animals. Prior to the Georgia Aquarium opening in 2005, The Living Seas featured the world’s largest saltwater tank.

The Living Seas received a Pixar makeover shortly after the release of Finding Nemo, with the pavilion officially reopening as The Seas with Nemo and Friends in 2007. While the pavilion still heavily features ties to Finding Nemo, it’s clear Disney is distancing itself somewhat from the franchise, opting to take The Seas in a more realistic and grounded direction.

What this means for the future is unclear, so guests may want to keep a close eye on this unique experience during their trip to Walt Disney World.

As stated earlier, The Seas with Nemo and Friends is also undergoing changes with its residents. Disney announced that several creatures will soon be relocated. Lou, the manatee, is set to be transferred to another rehabilitation center on Wednesday.

Lil Joe, another manatee in the exhibit, will soon be joined by a new one as part of Disney’s continued support of the Manatee Rehabilitation Partnership.

The relocation also extended to three male dolphins, which will soon be moved to Gulfariu Marine Adventure Park in Walton Beach. These changes mean some experiences, like the Dolphins in Depth behind-the-scenes tour and The Seas’ DiveQuest, will close temporarily later this Fall.

Do you enjoy visiting The Seas at EPCOT?