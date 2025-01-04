Controversial EPCOT Effect Broken Just Weeks After Being Fixed

Since 2019, Walt Disney’s Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow — AKA EPCOT — has been undergoing a massive transformation. Prior to that, the theme park had been divided into two sections, Future World and the World Showcase. Now, the theme park is divided into four neighborhoods — the World Showcase, World Nature, World Celebration, and World Discovery.

In addition to transforming the neighborhoods, Disney opened new attractions, rides, and shops. Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure opened in 2021, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened in 2022, and Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana opened in 2023.

CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza opened in 2024, giving guests a new place to eat (Connections Café) and operating as a hub for EPCOT’s various festivals.

As part of the changes, Disney crews transformed part of EPCOT into World Celebration Gardens. While fans were initially excited about the area based on preliminary artwork released by Disney, it wasn’t as thrilling when it finally opened in December 2023. Fans criticized the area for its heavy use of cement and empty spaces.

One of the effects of the World Celebration was lighting put into the ground that would change colors throughout the night, along with large light posts. The lights would work in conjunction with Spaceship Earth, illuminating the area in a stunning glow.

World Celebration Gardens has been open for just over one year, and in that time, the ground lights in the area have become a major point of contention and disappointment.

Just weeks after opening, the ground lights were broken and appeared to be coming out of the ground. Guests criticized Disney for using substandard materials that would not withstand guest traffic.

Finally, after months of darkness and just as the holiday crowds began to descend, guests were thrilled to see that Disney had finally fixed the broken feature.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. THIS PICTURE IS FROM RIGHT NOW IN EPCOT!!!! The center area ground lights are BACK!!! The amount of excitement I felt as I approached the World Celebration area and I saw people illuminated 😭😭

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. THIS PICTURE IS FROM RIGHT NOW IN EPCOT!!!! The center area ground lights are BACK!!! The amount of excitement I felt as I approached the World Celebration area and I saw people illuminated 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5xZr8Vzxnz — crazyparkguy (@crazyparkguy) December 10, 2024

Sadly, it seems that the magic of the new lights was only meant to last through the holiday season. New Year’s resolutions might have been made, but they were not kept.

On January 4, while Walt Disney World Resort is still dealing with the massive holiday crowds, X (formerly Twitter) user Belle (@FiBelleFi) shared images of the light fixtures, which are once again broken and coming out of the ground.

The new light strips (installed Nov 2024) in World Celebration have begun to pop out. It also looks fairly terrible again, only 6 weeks later. Ok Disney let’s look at the next 20 year maintenance cost on this and you’ll see it’s cheaper to install a dancing fountain.

The new light strips (installed Nov 2024) in World Celebration have begun to pop out. It also looks fairly terrible again, only 6 weeks later. Ok Disney let's look at the next 20 year maintenance cost on this and you'll see it's cheaper to install a dancing fountain. pic.twitter.com/4DMo9NLmxK — Belle (@FiBelleFi) January 4, 2025

Commenters were shocked, but sadly not surprised, as Disney is frequently being criticized for its obvious cost-cutting measures and lack of care with new projects.

Others called the Mouse House out for removing the Fountain of Nations in 2019 and replacing it with substandard lighting effects. The Fountain of Nations was a beloved musical fountain that had the water dance in time to music and lights.

I’ve got an idea for something near the park entrance I’m calling “Fountain of Nation”. Hear me out. It will be fairly large and we can time it to put on a show that involves this great musical score….

Due to the fact that the lights were broken for months before Disney got around to fixing them the first time, we do not know how long they will be broken this time before a fix is put in place.

Do you like Disney’s new World Celebration light feature? Or would you like to see the Fountain of Nations return? Share your thoughts in the comments!