Guests Smothered on Disney World Ride During Holiday Rush

During the week between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, Walt Disney World Resort guests were smothered by hoards of families while waiting in line for a ride that usually sees little competition. An EPCOT guest shared a video online after spotting crowds waiting 55 minutes in line for Spaceship Earth.

EPCOT offers one of the most unique holiday celebrations at Walt Disney World Resort: the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. Around the World Showcase, guests can take in seasonal treats (including the Holiday Cookie Stroll), enjoy the Candlelight Processional, and learn about holiday traditions from around the world.

Unlike at Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT doesn’t have an after-hours holiday event, so daytime guests can enjoy all of the Christmas festivities the Disney park has to offer.

The week between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve is always one of the busiest times of the year at Walt Disney World Resort, and 2024 was no exception. Disney Park Pass reservations and the premium Lightning Lane Premier Pass sold out multiple days throughout the week, and wait times skyrocketed.

Tess (@fl_tess on TikTok) shared this video after visiting EPCOT on December 28, 2024. The Disney Park guest was shocked to see a 55-minute wait for Spaceship Earth, an Omnimover-style dark ride that usually has little to no line.

“It’s so busy we actually had to wait for our Lightning Lane for Spaceship Earth,” Tess said in the video.

The TikToker shared footage of thousands of guests waiting in a lengthy queue that extended into the World Celebration neighborhood.

Commenters shared their experiences visiting the Walt Disney World Resort theme parks during the December holidays.

“Parts of today, muppet vision had full capacity in the theaters for like an hour,” @dana.rindler wrote.

“Star Tours is at FIFTY! I’ve never seen it more than 20,” @victoriarose1437 replied. “That’s insane.”

Many Disney Parks fans recommended avoiding Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park during this time of year.

“Coming from a current [cast member], the absolute worst time ever to visit the parks is between Christmas and NYE,” @madison.breanne commented.

“I did WDW during the holidays once, NEVER again,” @remudrak1969 agreed.

Would you brave Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park crowds between Christmas and New Year’s? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments.