Magic Kingdom Is Disney’s Most Overrated Theme Park – Here’s Why

Find out why Magic Kingdom may not be the best park to visit in Disney World.

Few places are as fun or as magical as Walt Disney World, which is why Disney’s Florida theme park resort is called “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” There’s certainly room for improvement, and given the rising cost of a Disney World vacation, more guests than ever are likely reevaluating how much time and money they are spending on Disney.

Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT are all fantastic places to visit, especially for those searching for some of the country’s best rides, attractions, and dining experiences. But is Magic Kingdom really the best park? We don’t think so.

What’s at Magic Kingdom?

Many consider Magic Kingdom to be the best theme park in Walt Disney World, and for good reasons, as not only is it home to some of the world’s most cherished theme park rides, but it’s absolutely massive both in size and scope. Featuring iconic dark rides like Peter Pan’s Flight, Haunted Mansion, and Pirates of the Caribbean, as well as thrilling roller coasters like Space Mountain and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Magic Kingdom has something for every guest, no matter how young or old they are.

Newer additions have certainly helped Magic Kingdom feel fresh and modern, especially with the park’s newest roller coaster, TRON Lightcycle / Run. This stunning thrill ride is located just next to Space Mountain in Tomorrowland and not only provides guests with even more fun to find but also adds to the land’s overall aesthetic quite nicely.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is another recent addition to the Magic Kingdom, though it’s not a brand-new ride in the traditional sense. It actually replaced Magic Kingdom’s beloved log flume ride, Splash Mountain. This decision has been quite divisive, but many now sing the praises of Disney’s new Tiana-themed attraction.

Other must-do attractions at the Magic Kingdom include the Walt Disney World Railroad, “it’s a small world,” and the Enchanted Tiki Room. Of course, Magic Kingdom also has a number of dining options, some better than others, though they’re all worth at least one visit.

Jungle Skipper Canteen is one of the park’s most interesting dining establishments. Based on the Jungle Cruise, this eatery is a blend of comedy and decadence, enticing guests to venture a little out of their comfort zone for a culinary adventure.

Magic Kingdom is also Disney World’s original theme park, so it holds the most history and nostalgia for guests. The park has undergone numerous changes over the last several decades, with more on the way, but Magic Kingdom has remained the face of Walt Disney World since it opened in 1971, something that will likely never change.

Why Other Parks Are Better

Animal Kingdom is perhaps the best-themed park at Walt Disney World, a park that focuses on nature, wildlife, and conservation. These three components can be felt all throughout Animal Kingdom, giving it an edge over Magic Kingdom’s eclectic collection of rides and EPCOT’s rather messy mixture of modern marvels (Cosmic Rewind) and dated duds (Journey Into Imagination with Figment).

Animal Kingdom also features some of Disney’s most impressive and advanced rides to date, namely Avatar Flight of Passage and Expedition Everest. While somewhat old at this point, Expedition Everest still manages to provide thrills and chills for thousands of guests daily, all of which is wrapped up in one of Disney Imagineering’s greatest ride exteriors ever.

Flight of Passage is arguably one of Disney’s best attractions, blending technologies and systems featured in other rides and giving guests one of the most immersive experiences they will find at Walt Disney World.

The same can be said for Disney’s Hollywood Studios, which features not one but two of perhaps the best theme park rides in the world. The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror serves as a “towering” achievement for The Walt Disney Company, as it not only provides guests with an exciting on-ride experience but masterfully tells a spooky story based on the classic TV series.

Hollywood Studios’ other great attraction is Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, which to this day is still considered by many to be the best dark ride ever created. The attraction is part of Disney’s massive Star Wars-themed expansion, Galaxy’s Edge, which opened back in 2019. This changed the game for both Disney and the rest of the theme park industry, redefining what a “dark ride” can look and feel like.

EPCOT also gives Magic Kingdom a run for its money, especially thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. This ride is EPCOT’s one and only roller coaster and is often considered to be one of the best rides Disney has ever created.

However, EPCOT also far surpasses any of Disney’s other parks when it comes to food. Thanks to World Showcase, EPCOT is home to dozens of delicious dishes, snacks, and treats and also has a robust selection of alcoholic beverages to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for a simple burger or authentic German cuisine, EPCOT has something for every guest to enjoy.

Another reason why the other three parks are better than Magic Kingdom comes down to crowd size. Due to Magic Kingdom’s popularity, the park ranks as Disney World’s most crowded. This means longer lines and a more hectic experience overall.

This is not to say that EPCOT, Hollywood studios, and Animal Kingdom aren’t crowded because they are, but they certainly pale in comparison to Magic Kingdom and the park’s most popular areas like Fantasyland and Main Street U.S.A.

Magic Kingdom and the rest of the theme parks are all set to receive some big upgrades in the coming years, though not all of these projects have been met with excitement. Disney revealed its ambitious plans for Magic Kingdom last year during the company’s D23 event, an annual exposition in which it details and shares information on its upcoming slate of entertainment and theme park products.

Last year’s D23 was perhaps the most exciting and jam-packed yet, seeing Disney make several game-changing announcements both for Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Work will soon begin on Magic Kingdom’s transformation, which targets the park’s Frontierland. Soon, this wester-themed area will be home to new attractions based on Pixar’s Cars franchise. While exciting, these plans have been marked by controversy due to what they mean for Magic Kingdom’s Rivers of America, which will close.

This means that Tom Sawyer Island and the Liberty Square Riverboat will also close, marking a huge shift for Magic Kingdom. The controversy doesn’t end there, with Disney also unveiling its ambitious plans for the Muppets Courtyard inside Hollywood Studios. This area has served as the home of Jim Henson’s puppet creatures for decades but will soon be renovated to feature Mike, Sully, and the rest of the crew from Pixar’s Monsters Inc.

The plan to evict The Muppets from their home has proven super controversial, maybe even more so than Disney’s plans for its Magic Kingdom theme park, though the company did provide a compromise. While Muppets Courtyard and, in turn, Muppet*Vision3 D will close permanently, The Muppets will eventually take over as the headlining act of Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster, meaning Aerosmith is actually getting the boot.

The legendary rock band has long been rumored to be parting ways with their roller coaster inside Walt Disney World, though nothing official was confirmed until last year’s D23. All this and more starts soon, making 2025 a big year for Walt Disney World.

What is your favorite theme park to visit at Walt Disney World?