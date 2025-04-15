Crowd Mass Takes Over Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom

Spring break has arrived at Walt Disney World Resort, bringing the usual crowds with it. On Tuesday, thousands of guests flocked to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom Park, marking one of its busiest days since removing the Virtual Queue.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opened in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom Park in June 2024, officially replacing the former Splash Mountain. The Disneyland Resort version followed in November. Both rethemed log flume rides used the Virtual Queue to control lines for the first few months. Disneyland Park was the first to remove its Virtual Queue, and Magic Kingdom Park followed in February.

Although some Splash Mountain fans pointed to short standby lines for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure as evidence that the retheme flopped, it seems that Walt Disney World Resort guests have a healthy appetite for the water ride as the weather warms up.

Crowd levels have increased throughout Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park this week as families take advantage of time off for spring break. Amid the crowd craze, thousands of guests waited up to an hour and a half in line for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Despite having a lengthy standby queue area, Disney cast members had to extend the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure queue under the Walt Disney World Railroad tracks, past the Critter Co-Op, and across the bridge into the rest of Frontierland. X (formerly known as Twitter) user @laughing_place shared these photos of Disney cast members directing guests toward the end of the makeshift line with a sign advertising a posted wait time of 80 minutes:

It’s shaping up to be a busy day at the #MagicKingdom. The stand by line for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure stretches all the way back to the lower bridge in front of the drop! pic.twitter.com/OdhgGFaqpl — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) April 15, 2025

Guests visiting Walt Disney World Resort this week should anticipate higher wait times at popular attractions like TRON Lightcycle / Run, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and Avatar Flight of Passage. Even if you don’t want to purchase Lightning Lanes to decrease ride wait times, you can use things like Mobile Ordering at Quick Service restaurants and Early Theme Park Entry for Disney Resort hotel guests to make your visit as efficient as possible!

