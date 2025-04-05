Another Racist Incident at Disneyland: Guest Shouts Racial Slur While Riding Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

For the third time this year, guests are accused of making racist remarks/gestures while on rides at Disneyland. Earlier this year, several guests made nazi salutes in a photo while riding Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout.

Guests who saw the photo immediately demanded that Disneyland security locate the four women and ensure they receive lifetime bans from the parks. This incident came on the heels of another guest making the same gesture on the ride a month earlier.

While both incidents were caught on film, it is unclear if Disneyland security ever caught the perpetrators and punished them since the photos didn’t appear online until days after the incident occurred.

This weekend, @disneyscoopguy took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform fans that while riding Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland, someone in the car in front of him yelled the “N-word.” He wrote:

I’m livid right now. Someone in the log behind me on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure yelled the n word. I was recording the ride when it happened and you can hear it clearly on the audio and I already shared it with the ride cast members and am heading to security.

In this case, @disneyscoopguy was recording while the guest yelled the N-word and took the video, along with photos of the guests who allegedly said it to Disney security. An hour later, he posted the video of the people who reportedly yelled the word and a photo of the people who allegedly did it.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure replaced Splash Mountain, which caused controversy in the Disney fan community. Splash Mountain was based on the problematic Disney film Song of the South (1946).

Song of the South is widely considered to be Disney’s most racist film, mainly because it portrays Uncle Remus as a kindly African American in the post-Civil War South. The film was one of the few not available on Disney’s streaming services or for DVD or digital purchases.

Despite its racist nature, or perhaps because of it, Song of the South has developed a cult-like following. That is mostly due to its connection to Splash Mountain, whose fans have never given up hope that their beloved ride will return.

I just spoke to Disneyland security and they are actively looking for these guests now so if you see them please don’t approach them just report them to security. The video contains the audio of one of them yelling the n word. pic.twitter.com/cZ5kYQPpZM — Matt Desmond (@DisneyScoopGuy) April 5, 2025

Splash Mountain has a cult-like following and a desperate attempt by that community to bring back their beloved ride. However, many in the Disney community have accused Splash Mountain fans of holding onto the ride for racist reasons.

No matter what the motivation, there is no place for racism at Disneyland or anywhere for that matter. Yelling such a heinous thing on a ride for Disney’s only African American princess is ignorant, and no one in the Disney community should stand for that kind of behavior from anyone.

Let’s hope Disneyland security catches these people and gives them the lifetime ban they deserve.