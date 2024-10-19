Disney Facing Another Massive ‘Song of the South’ Decision

The Walt Disney Company would very much like you to forget that Song of the South (1946) ever existed. To that end, they have spent most of the last five years removing the film from their theme parks and streaming services.

Splash Mountain fans can attest that Disney has been working to remove any reference to the film from the parks. The company removed Splash Mountain, based on Song of the South, and replaced it with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Park.

However, beyond just removing Splash Mountain, Disney also removed merchandise based on the characters or any photos or references to the characters from Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

Song of the South is widely considered to be Disney’s most racist film, mainly due to its portrayal of Uncle Remus, a kindly African American in the post-Civil War South. The film was one of the few that is not available on Disney’s streaming services or for purchase on DVD or digital.

Despite its racist nature, or perhaps because of it, Song of the South has developed a cult-like following. That is mostly due to its connection to Splash Mountain, whose fans have never given up hope that their beloved ride will return.

The music also keeps fans longing for Song of the South. The award-winning song “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” originated from the film and was a staple in Disney parks for decades.

However, as Disney brings back a fan-favorite nighttime parade, the company must decide how much it wants to be connected to Song of the South.

Paint the Night

Last week, Disneyland announced that the fan-favorite parade, Paint the Night, will return in 2025. The nighttime parade originally ran down Main Street, U.S.A., in 2015 to celebrate Disneyland’s 60th anniversary and will return for the park’s 70th anniversary.

Paint the Night left Disneyland in 2016 and briefly returned to Disney California Adventure in 2018.

Disney fans were thrilled by the announcement of the night parade’s return, but it left Disney with a massive decision to make.

In the night parade’s original iteration, the final song with Mickey Mouse and friends was “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.” The nighttime parade ran before the purge of all things Song of the South from every Disney Park.

So, this leaves fans with more questions about what to come from their beloved nighttime parade and what massive changes it will undergo in its return.

While there is excitement for Paint the Night’s return, fans want to know what song will bring Mickey Mouse down Main Street, U.S.A., and if any reference to the Disney film is banned forever from the Disneyland Resort.