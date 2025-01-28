Disney Guest Gives Racist Salute, Fans Demand Lifetime Ban

Trigger Warning: This article contains images that may be distressing to some readers.



Disneyland Resort is known as The Happiest Place on Earth, but for many visitors, it is so much more than that. For many guests, it represents a place full of wonder, love, acceptance, and safety. It is a place where dreams can come true if they just have a little faith, trust, and pixie dust.

Sadly, one guest’s sense of safety was shattered during a recent trip to Disneyland Resort. She is speaking out and encouraging others to remain vigilant.

Reddit user Moist-Cloud2412 visited the Southern California resort and Disney California Adventure Park. She also ventured into Avengers Campus and rode Guardians of the Galaxy—Mission: BREAKOUT!

On the popular attraction, guests have their photo taken right before the gantry lift they are traveling plummets. Posing for the photo and seeing how it came out is always a lot of fun.

Sadly, this time, it was anything but.

The OP (Original Poster) shared an image of herself enjoying the ride from the front row, but was shocked at the person next to her. The man next to her appeared to be performing the “Sieg Heil” salute, also known as the Nazi salute. The salute has been making headlines in recent days since Tesla CEO Elon Musk was accused of performing the racist gesture at Donald Trump’s Presidential inauguration.

The OP felt devastated and angry by what the man did, and said that she called him out on his actions.

Disneyland is my Happy Safe Place. But on my last day,this happened. I did call him out on doing it..he tried to claim he tried to have both hands up,but it’s clear his opposite hand was firmly at his side & his extended hand was firmly straight. I have emailed guest services as I didn’t want to expend spoons on my last day to deal with it. I am extremely sad over this.. I am fearful of the only safe space I have, no longer being safe. But at least I did say something to his face & called him out..his gf was just like..we can’t show this picture now.. But I will share it to expose him…

The man attempted to deny his actions, saying he had tried to lift his other arm, but the photo does not show that. According to OP, the man’s girlfriend also seemed to acknowledge what he had done, saying they would not be able to show the picture to anyone.

Commenters were disgusted by the man’s behavior and said that Disney needs to find out who he is and ban him from Disney parks for life.

This makes me so sick. You are so brave and strong calling him out and you did the right thing. I do hope Disney bans this guy.

Others pointed out that the man was wearing a tee shirt for the band Switchfoot. Switchfoot gained popularity as a Christian rock band and its lead singer and guitar player, Jon Foreman, has frequently spoken out against hate speech and discrimination — he encourages love and acceptance.

Jon and the group have always been consistent in behavior and values and seem like really genuine human beings and the true epitome of authentic California surfer hippies who just love other people. I know they would hate to see this association 🙁It’s wild this guy listens to their music but the lyrics were completely lost to him. He needs to take another listen to the John M Perkins dedication they did 🙁

OP did say that she reported him to Guest Services and wants to call him out online. Dozens of commenters said that they had taken a screenshot of the image and were also reporting the man to Disney, hoping the company will find out who the man is and issue him a lifetime ban.

Everyone has the right to feel safe while at Disneyland Resort. If you are ever visiting the parks and see something like that, and it makes you feel unsafe, please report the incident to the nearest cast member or Disney security guard.

Have you ever seen someone exhibit absolutely abhorrent behavior at Disney? What happened? Let us know in the comments!