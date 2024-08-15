WARNING: The following article regarding Mickey Mouse and AI mentions and/or discusses topics that may be distressing for certain audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.

Elon Musk, the owner of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has unveiled Grok 2.0, the so-called “most fun AI in the world!” Predictably, people are immediately using it to flood the internet with violent and profane Mickey Mouse content.

Grok is the most fun AI in the world! https://t.co/5ZS2iDkwim — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2024

On August 15, Grok (part of Musk’s xAI) debuted a new AI-driven image generator as part of X, similar to the user-friendly DALL·E 3 for an easy-to-use AI image generator, Midjourney, and Generative AI by Getty.

Grok has come under heavy criticism and scrutiny for generating summaries of misinformation and presenting them as factual statements as long as they were popular on the networking platform. Similarly, the chatbot’s “fun” mode has frequently presented debunked conspiracy theories as true.

Elon Musk has frequently touted Grok as an “anti-woke” AI chatbot while simultaneously presenting it as “fun” and “irreverent.” That appears to now extend to the AI image generator function, which does not seem to have the copyright and common-sense filters and guidelines of other similar services.

For example, numerous X users have discovered that Grok will allow you to create (via text prompt) images of Disney mascot Mickey Mouse drinking alcohol and smoking a cigarette, injecting intravenous drugs, and standing over the bloody bodies of children while holding a gun.

X user @chrmontessori, whose bio describes him as “Director of Open-source Intelligence for APS,” posted an extensive thread of his experiments with the new image function of Grok.

He posted that it had given him dangerous information on constructing weapons as well as creating images of Elon Musk and Mickey Mouse together committing heinous violence. The images (which are extremely distressing) can be found in the thread.

I’ve been testing the implications of the Grok AI model. So far: 1. It has given me instructions on how to make a fertilizer bomb with exact measurements of contents as well as how to make a detonator. 2. It has allowed me to generate imagery of Elon Musk carrying out mass… — Christian Montessori (@chrmontessori) August 14, 2024

“I’ve been testing the implications of the Grok AI model. So far: 1. It has given me instructions on how to make a fertilizer bomb with exact measurements of contents as well as how to make a detonator. 2. It has allowed me to generate imagery of Elon Musk carrying out mass shootings. 3. It has given me clear instructions on how to carry out a mass shooting and a political assassination (including helpful tips on how to conceal a 11.5” barreled AR15 into a secured venue.) I just want to be clear. This AI model has zero filter or oversight measures in place. If you want an image of Elon Musk wearing a bomb vest in Paris with ISIS markings on it, it will make it for you. If you are planning on orchestrating a mass shooting towards a school, it will go over the specifics on how to go about it. All without filter or precautionary measures.”

Other users, like @Indyclone77, found they were able to generate an AI image of Disney character Winnie the Pooh in Nazi regalia. He said, “I’ve found Grok will prompt itself to make even more offensive imagery if given chance. They’ve surely not safety tested this at all.”

I've found Grok will prompt itself to make even more offensive imagery if given chance. They've surely not safety tested this at all pic.twitter.com/07WclT2X2y — Indyclone77🧜‍♂️ (@Indyclone77) August 15, 2024

Many users were able to do the same with Mickey Mouse.

Additionally, while Grok 2.o appears to have no problem with utilizing copyrighted material or generating images of extreme violence, it appears to have functions against creating non-heterosexual couples or trans individuals.

@KarlMaxxer posted, “the new grok update quite literally erases the possibility queer couples from existing in ai images I asked it to generate -a gay couple -a trans couple -Elton John and his husband and it turned them ALL cishet.”

the new grok update quite literally erases the possibility queer couples from existing in ai images I asked it to generate

-a gay couple

-a trans couple

-Elton John and his husband and it turned them ALL cishet. pic.twitter.com/Oto77LHDQj — 📖🪶xaM lraK (@KarlMaxxer) August 14, 2024

It is worth noting that Elon Musk is currently named in a criminal cyberbullying lawsuit filed with the Paris Prosecutor’s Office (National Center for the Fight Against Online Hatred), along with Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling, due to their extensive X-based campaign to claim that Olympic Gold Medal winner Imane Khelif was a biological male. Both Musk and Rowling are known for their anti-trans views and rhetoric.

Elon Musk is also notable for his increasingly hostile views toward The Walt Disney Company, which crested in the South African businessman’s claims that “[Disney CEO] Bob Eiger [sic] thinks it’s cool to advertise next to child exploitation material. Real stand up guy” and stating during a talk that “If someone’s going to try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money, go f— yourself, including Bob [Iger].”

Musk’s hostility toward Disney seems to have escalated after the company withdrew advertising from X after the site owner repeatedly boosted anti-Semitic posts, most notoriously replying to one that claimed Jewish people have a “hatred for whites.” Musk responded, “You have said the actual truth.”

Since then, Elon Musk has been openly antagonistic toward Disney. It is difficult not to see the flood of disturbing (and copyright-infringing) AI images of Mickey Mouse on his social media platform as unrelated to his own views and stances, or, at the very least, ones that his very specific form of “absolute free speech” allows.

As of publication time, Disney has not responded to the proliferation of AI images containing its intellectual property.

