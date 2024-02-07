Elon Musk Wants To Fix “Woke” Disney

The Walt Disney Company is under attack again just days after losing its legal battle against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. On Tuesday, Elon Musk threatened to purchase “woke” Disney hours after being spotted with Nelson Peltz, a billionaire investor actively attempting to take over the company’s board.

The X (formerly known as Twitter) owner posted an internal Disney memo on the platform late Tuesday night, claiming an “anonymous source” sent it to him. However, the “inclusion standards” document was previously published by The Hollywood Reporter in 2020.

“An anonymous source just sent me this from Disney,” Musk wrote. “It is mandatory, institutionalized racism and sexism!”

An anonymous source just sent me this from Disney. It is mandatory, institutionalized racism and sexism! pic.twitter.com/npMy8YfA1j — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2024

The guide instructed Disney employees on best practices for diverse hiring and on-screen representation. It mandates the company to hire a certain number of people from “Underrepresented groups” and meaningfully tell underrepresented stories in its movies and television shows. It also dictated guidelines for offering internal growth opportunities, like seminars and workshops, to a balanced group of employees.

The guide explicitly forbids those involved in hiring decisions from asking candidates about protected classes such as their “actual or perceived race, religion, color, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, military or veteran status, age, disability, or any other legally protected categories.”

“Context is critical when evaluating if a group is ‘underrepresented,’” the memo concludes.

Many of Musk’s conservative followers were outraged, particularly those who already felt recent Disney entertainment was too “woke.”

“I was fired from my woke acting agent just for being a ‘straight white male,’” @TyTheFisch replied. “I am now underrepresented – so am I included in the 50%???”

I was fired from my woke acting agent just for being a "straight white male." I am now underrepresented – so am I included in the 50%??? — Tyler Fischer (@TyTheFisch) February 7, 2024

Far-right influencer Libs of TikTok responded to the Tesla owner’s post: “Elon can you buy Disney and fix it?”

Musk replied with just a “🤔,” indicating that this wasn’t the last time he’d talk about the House of Mouse.

🤔 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2024

In a later post, Musk vowed to provide financial legal support for anyone “discriminated against” by Disney:

If you were discriminated against by Disney or its subsidiaries (ABC, ESPN, Marvel, etc), just reply to this post to receive legal support

If you were discriminated against by Disney or its subsidiaries (ABC, ESPN, Marvel, etc), just reply to this post to receive legal support https://t.co/PDqCgJKAY5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2024

It’s unlikely to be an empty threat. This week, fired The Mandalorian actress Gina Carano filed a sex discrimination and unfair termination lawsuit against Disney-owned Lucasfilm, which X and Musk funded after a social media exchange last year.

