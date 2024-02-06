Elon Musk Hints at Buying Disney

While attending a recent film premiere, Elon Musk hinted at wanting to acquire the Walt Disney Company while hanging out with a noted Disney enemy.

One of the most recognized and controversial figures today, Elon Reeve Musk, is easily one of the wealthiest men in the world, having owned and founded multiple successful companies, including SpaceX, Tesla Motors, and, most recently, the social media platform X.

Recently, Musk has gone on a vengeful streak against the Walt Disney Company since they pulled advertising from X after anti-semitic statements made by the CEO. Since then, he has told Disney CEO Bob Iger to “go f*** themselves” and has personally paid for Gina Carano’s lawsuit against Lucasfilm for firing her.

Needless to say, things are tense between the Neuralink co-founder and Disney, and it could get even more tense if Musk’s recent “company acquisition” comment is to be believed.

Elon Musk Teases “Companies He Wants To Acquire” With Noted Disney Enemy

Elon Musk out to support friends & honor pilots & astronauts that came before him at the “Lola” premiere. @elonmusk #apollo11 pic.twitter.com/44TUxrYCVW — FabTV (@fotographer) February 4, 2024

Recently, Tesla CEO Elon Musk attended the premiere of the film Lola (2024). On the red carpet, Musk was stopped by a reporter from FabTV, asking what brought him there. He replied, “I’m just here with friends… Thinking about what companies to acquire.” The SpaceX CEO then made a face as he walked off.

While he doesn’t make any direct comments regarding the House of Mouse, it’s an easy insinuation, primarily because of the man he was seen with at the premiere: Nelson Peltz.

Elon Musk at the premiere of Lola in Los Angeles today. pic.twitter.com/BgCanOUl8X — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) February 4, 2024

A noted billionaire and businessman, Peltz has most recently been in the news for wanting to make significant changes to the Walt Disney Company’s board, specifically starting the “restore the magic” campaign to fix the issues he sees with the company’s recent projects and statements through the shareholders. This has resulted in a mostly negative public response, although he has some incredibly vocal supporters.

As was seen with X, Musk’s acquiring Disney would completely change the company, likely for the worse. X is no longer the powerhouse it once was, and buying the beloved company can only be seen as a revenge tactic, not a business venture. Hopefully, this was simply a vague threat from the Boring Company founder, not a plan of action.

Do you want Elon Musk to buy the Walt Disney Company? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below.