Disney Backtracks on Elon Musk Boycott After 5-Month Silence

Disney has ended its feud with Elon Musk.

After a lengthy hiatus, Disney has seemingly returned to Elon Musk’s social media platform.

The last year has been incredibly tumultuous for Disney, with the company finding itself at the center of multiple political battles and controversies. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was instrumental in perhaps one of the biggest changes The Walt Disney Company had ever seen, with the state taking over control of Disney’s former Reedy Creek Improvement District. This was a direct result of Disney and then-CEO Bob Chapek taking a firm stance against DeSantis’ incredibly divisive Parental Rights in Education Act.

However, Disney has also faced multiple issues with Tesla and Twitter owner Elon Musk, who has consistently called out the company and its leading man, Bob Iger.

Things came to a head after Musk made several highly offensive comments regarding Jewish people, prompting Twitter to lose dozens of major accounts and advertisers. The Walt Disney Company was one of the companies that paused its content on the platform, with the official Disney Twitter account going silent. Musk’s controversial statements date back to November 15, when another user accused Jews of hating white people, to which Musk responded: “You have said the actual truth.”

The latest post from The official Walt Disney World and Disney Parks X accounts was on November 17. Other Disney-associated accounts like @StarWars, @Pixar, and @MarvelStudios also went silent

However, this silence has been broken, with Disney returning to the platform on Wednesday.

Sneak peek inside Tiana’s Bayou Adventure:

Disney shared a “sneak peek” at new animatronics inside Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a brand-new ride that is about to open at the Magic Kingdom. This post breaks Disney’s silence on Twitter, indicating the company will be making more posts in the future. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure acts as the replacement for Disney’s legendary Splash Mountain log flume adventure, which closed permanently earlier this year at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open this summer at Magic Kingdom, with Disneyland’s version following sometime later this year.

While Disney has squashed its beef with Elon Musk enough to return to Twitter, the two parties are most likely still not on great terms. Late last year, Musk told Disney CEO Bob Iger to “Go F***” himself during a live interview. Musk has consistently sided with right-wing political figures, like Gov. DeSantis, when it comes to Disney, labeling the company as “woke” and obsessed with being politically correct.

Musk also pledged to help fund Gina Carano’s lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company for her 2021 firing from The Mandalorian, an original series produced for Disney’s Disney+ streaming platform. Carano claims she was terminated for not adhering to Disney’s political ideologies, prompting a quick response from Musk, who announced he would help fund the suit.

