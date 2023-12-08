Elon Musk Slams “Bob Eiger,” Demands Disney Oust CEO

X (formerly known as Twitter) owner Elon Musk attacked Disney CEO Bob Iger in a series of posts on Thursday, accusing the executive of endorsing child exploitation on Facebook and Instagram. After repeatedly telling the executive to “go f**k yourself” in a viral interview last month, the Tesla CEO demanded that Disney fire Iger.

The Walt Disney Company pulled advertisements from X last month after Musk endorsed an antisemitic theory that Jewish people push hatred against white people. “You have said the absolute truth,” Musk replied to a post that claimed Jews “have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.”

On Thursday morning, Musk shared a CNBC story about a New Mexico lawsuit against Meta Platforms and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez alleges that an undercover investigation found instances of sexually explicit content being served to minors and the sharing or selling of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on Facebook and Instagram.

As Disney maintained its X boycott, Musk called out “Bob Eiger” for continually advertising on Meta Platforms despite the civil lawsuit in New Mexico.

“Bob Eiger thinks it’s cool to advertise next to child exploitation material,” Musk wrote. “Real stand up guy.”

“Why no advertiser boycott, Bob Eiger?” he asked minutes later, still misspelling Iger’s name. “You are endorsing this material!”

After one of his followers asked, “Why hasn’t Disney fired that guy yet?” Musk suggested The Walt Disney Company oust Iger immediately.

“He should be fired immediately,” the SpaceX owner replied. “Walt Disney is turning in his grave over what Bob has done to his company.”

Hours later, Musk insinuated that only a lawsuit would stop The Walt Disney Company from advertising on Meta Platforms.

“Crazy that Disney has to be sued to stop this terrible behavior,” he wrote.

Iger returned to the media and entertainment industry giant in November of 2022 after the sudden departure of former CEO Bob Chapek.

