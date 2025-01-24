Disneyland Stays Will Undergo Huge Changes, Effective From This Year

Staying at Disneyland Resort in the coming years will offer a different vacation experience, with major updates starting as early as this year.

Disneyland Resort may not offer as many hotels as Walt Disney World, but it still provides three excellent options for those wanting to stay close to the magic: Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, and Pixar Place Hotel.

These hotels have all undergone their fair share of changes over the years. The latter, for example, completed its transformation from Paradise Pier Hotel in 2024, taking on a new Pixar theme (hence the name), which saw the hotel introduce details such as Joe from Soul (2020) playing piano in the lobby and meet-and-greets with other iconic characters from Pixar Animation.

But Disney isn’t done with refurbishing its Anaheim hotels just yet.

This week, Disney revealed a set of updates across all three hotels aimed at enhancing the guest experience, ensuring a better stay for everyone, regardless of their choice of accommodation.

Disneyland Hotel

Disneyland Hotel was the first hotel at Disneyland Resort (even if the hotel we know today is totally different from the original that debuted in 1955). This summer, it will debut High Key Club – a new concierge lounge that celebrates the iconic music and sounds of Disneyland Park from the 1950s.

Located in the Adventure Tower, High Key Club will replace E-Ticket Club. It will nearly double the space of its predecessor and offer a unique experience for concierge-level guests. A custom soundtrack will play the park’s classic sounds, accompanied by notable artifacts, while the lounge provides a prime spot to watch Disneyland park fireworks and enjoy the music from the show on nights with pyrotechnics.

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Famously the most expensive hotel at Disneyland Resort, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa has the benefit of backing up directly into Disney California Adventure Park. In the coming years, Disney plans to make this hotel even more luxurious by rejuvenating its flagship restaurant, Napa Rose.

Napa Rose is elevating its dining experience with a stunning new design that blends Craftsman style with modern Californian luxury. Highlights will apparently include a striking chandelier inspired by Mission grapevines, as well as an expanded exhibition kitchen and additional counters to watch the chefs in action. The outdoor patio is also being enhanced with more seating and two new fireplaces, perfect for al fresco dining.

To make these adjustments, Napa Rose will temporarily close in the spring. The goal is to reopen the restaurant in fall 2025 with a refreshed menu (that will fortunately still include beloved dishes like the Smiling Tiger Salad, as well as its wine collection of over 1,500 labels).

Elsewhere at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the hotel will add a second club-level lounge in addition to The Veranda concierge lounge. The new two-story concierge lounge will celebrate classic California Craftsman design, offering a perfect retreat for guests to relax with a book, enjoy a glass of wine, or admire the Great Hall below.

Inspired by giant sequoias, the lounge will be nestled high in the “treetops” on the 5th and 6th floors, continuing the forest theme of the hotel’s Great Hall lobby. This is set to open in 2026.

The hotel will also refresh its guest rooms, including the Disney Vacation Club Villas, with updated décor that enhances the existing theme. Bold colors will be added to carpets, upholstery, and bedding, inspired by California wildflowers seen in Impressionist art. New artwork by local plein air painters will also be featured in each room.

Pixar Place Hotel

Disneyland Resort isn’t done with its newest hotel just yet. This summer, Pixar Place Hotel will debut two new two-bedroom themed suites inspired by Coco (2017) and The Incredibles (2004).

The Coco Suite features Oaxacan-style architecture with terracotta tiles, artisan quilts, handcrafted furniture, and hand-painted art, reflecting the Rivera family’s hacienda. The Incredibles Suite, designed with a mid-century “spy-fi” twist, includes a primary bedroom for the Parr parents and a connecting room for Edna Mode. Guests will enjoy superhero-inspired touches, including hidden messages and a secret door.

What do you think of the updates to Disneyland Resort’s hotels?