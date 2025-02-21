Disneyland Guests Flash Nazi Salutes, Fans Blame Elon Musk

Disneyland Resort fans are demanding lifetime bans for four guests who performed racist salutes when the camera flashed on Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!. Another Disney Park guest was deeply offended by the gesture and shared the ride photo online.

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort do monitor ride photos and delete anything offensive or inappropriate. If a Disney cast member catches the photo in time, it won’t appear on the monitors at the ride exit or link automatically to the Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort app as normal.

Unfortunately, it’s impossible for Disney cast members to catch every inappropriate ride photo. On Thursday, Redditor u/crazyfrecs shared this photo from Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! at Disney California Adventure Park. Among the smiling and screaming guests are four women appearing to do a white supremacist Nazi salute:

Cast members who work screens for the ride, why would you allow this?

Disney Parks fans responded quickly, demanding Disneyland Resort ban these four guests.

“It must be a permanent ban from the parks,” u/ryannelsn wrote. “Obviously there is an effort to normalize this and it’s working. Action has to be taken. It has to be taken seriously.”

“I’m not going to hide my words,” said u/PrincessAintPeachy. “These idiot douchebags have essentially ruined this picture for everyone else and Disney legitimately needs to start escorting people out of the park asap when they do this hateful crap.”

“I’m seeing this a lot in general lately, not just at Disneyland,” u/Melodic-Welcome-6726 replied. “It’s like zoomers don’t understand the significance or the weight behind what they’re doing. They just think it’s funny bc Elon [Musk] did it. Doing a nazi salute is one of those things where I would support a lifetime ban as punishment for the offenders. We need to stop letting people get away with this.”

This isn’t the first time Nazi demonstrations have interrupted Disney Park operations. In 2023, a group of white supremacist protestors waved Nazi flags outside the entrance to Walt Disney World Resort. Last month, another guest also made a Nazi gesture on Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!.

Unfortunately, some Disney Parks fans said Disneyland Resort hasn’t responded to their complaints about the January incident.

“I emailed Disney when this happened a few weeks ago and they didn’t reply or engage with it at all,” said u/punkguitarlessons.

“Disneyland is not taking it seriously & now it’s escalating,” u/Moist-Cloud2412 wrote. “…My whole point is if they do nothing [it] will spread & I was right.”

Disneyland Resort’s rules state that the theme park reserves the right to remove guests who exhibit “harmful or disruptive” behavior. The guest courtesy policies state:

“Please show common courtesy to fellow Guests and our Cast Members by not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive or offensive behavior, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others. For your safety and the safety of others, please refrain from running.”

If you witness another Disney Park guest exhibit inappropriate or offensive behavior, notify the nearest Disney cast member. It’s best not to intervene; let Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort’s trained professionals handle the situation.

Should Disneyland Resort take action regarding these guests’ behavior? Inside the Magic would love to hear your thoughts in the comments.