Walt Disney Company Sued for Discrimination by Former Park Employee

Disney is being sued by a former employee.

Related: Disney Moves Forward With Overhaul of Adventureland in Magic Kingdom

The Walt Disney Company is being sued by a former theme park employee who alleges she was wrongfully terminated. According to Bay News 9, the plaintiff, Jody Hunter-Deno, was fired from her job at Disneyland in 2023, something she claims happened because she had her cell phone turned on while on the job. Hunter-Deno stated that she had her phone with her and turned on to make sure she was available in case her son, who is mentally disabled, had an emergency.

In her lawsuit, Hunter-Deno alleges Disney engaged in wrongful termination, retaliation, and discrimination. Hunter-Deno was originally hired back in 2011 to work in Fantasyland, one of several themed lands found inside Disneyland. Her son was diagnosed with mental disabilities two years prior, and she serves as his primary caretaker.

In September 2023, Hunter-Deno was given family leave to take care of her son. In August and September 2022, Hunter-Deno’s son also worked at the Disneyland Resort. She claims she told one of the Fantasyland managers that her son needed to be monitored due to his psychological issues and that she needed to have her phone turned on.

Related: Disney Resort Announces New Dress Code Restrictions for Guests in 2025

In December 2023, management asked Hunter-Deno about the phone, which she kept turned on in case of emergency. Despite telling higher-ups she only checked her phone while on breaks, a Fantasyland manager told her she had violated park rules. Another manager suspended Hunter-Deno, who was then subsequently fired.

During a hearing last week, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Christopher K. Lui granted Disney’s change-of-venue motion, agreeing that the case belongs in the county where the Disneyland Resort is located.

In court papers, Disney attorneys argued all relevant records and witnesses are located in Orange County. In contrast, Hunter-Deno’s team of lawyers stated that Disney’s principal place of business is in Burbank, which is where the decision to fire her was made.

This is the latest lawsuit to hit Disney, with the company facing numerous cases throughout 2024. Disney was ordered to pay out millions as part of a wage theft lawsuit last year. A total of $105 million in back pay will be paid out by Disney to nearly 50,000 employees.

In early 2025, Disney was sued over the changes it made to its Disability Access Service (DAS), a tool intended for those who may need special accommodations while visiting the theme parks. The lawsuit claimed that both Disney and Inspire Health Alliance discriminated against individuals with certain disabilities as a result of the recent changes to Disney’s DAS system.

Stay tuned here for all updates on The Walt Disney Company.