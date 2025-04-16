Universal’s Epic Universe Offers Early Access—With a Twist

The countdown is on. Universal Orlando’s long-awaited new theme park, Epic Universe, officially opens to the public on May 22. But for many fans who’ve been following construction updates, concept art, and ride rumors for years now, the magic is kicking off a little early.

That’s right—Universal has already begun preview events for select guests, including Annual Passholders and hotel guests, offering a sneak peek inside the highly immersive new park. But as the preview schedule rolls out, one surprising detail has caught fans off guard: not all early entry opportunities will include access to rides.

Let’s break down what this means, what to expect, and how you can still make the most out of this exciting (and slightly unusual) preview period.

Preview Hours Confirmed for Epic Universe

Universal has now confirmed that Epic Universe will operate from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily during its preview window. These hours give a full day’s worth of access to the park, with one key exception—on Friday, April 25, the park will close early at 6 p.m. It’s likely this early closure is tied to internal rehearsals or limited-capacity events ahead of the grand opening.

The preview period runs from April 16 through May 8 and is open to Annual Passholders and other invited guests. Several of these preview dates have already sold out—unsurprising, considering the excitement surrounding this next-generation theme park.

For Passholders, though, it’s important to note that certain perks typically available at Universal parks won’t be active at Epic Universe just yet. That includes Early Park Admission and Express Pass benefits, which are paused during this initial preview phase.

Hotel Guests Get Early Entry—But Not Everything’s Running

Guests staying at Universal hotels, including the luxurious new Helios Grand Hotel located inside Epic Universe, will be granted early entry into the park starting at 10 a.m.—an hour before the park officially opens to the rest of the preview group.

But here’s the kicker: while the park may open its gates at 10 a.m., none of the rides or attractions will be operating during that first hour. Visitors can stroll the beautifully designed lands, grab a bite to eat, or explore shops and scenery—but they’ll have to wait until 11 a.m. to jump on any of the major attractions.

This might feel like a letdown to those expecting to rope drop flagship rides like Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, or Celestial Park’s thrill machines. Still, for fans who want a more relaxed and crowd-free experience walking through Universal’s most ambitious theme park yet, this early hour can be a golden opportunity for photo ops and exploration.

Why the Limited Ride Access?

So why open the park early without running the rides? It’s not entirely unusual during a preview phase like this. Soft openings—or technical rehearsals—are meant to stress-test systems, train staff, and give the creative teams time to fine-tune operations. And Universal is known for gradually ramping up these previews. In other words, just because rides aren’t running now during early entry doesn’t mean that won’t change before the grand opening.

It’s also worth noting that Epic Universe is a completely different animal from Universal Studios Florida or Islands of Adventure. With five immersive “worlds” to explore and a park layout built around a central hub, this park is as much about exploration and visual storytelling as it is about thrill rides. Giving guests a calmer hour to wander and soak in the design might be part of the strategy.

What Guests Can Expect During the Previews

Even without access to rides during early entry, there’s still a lot for guests to experience. The restaurants and shops are open, including what’s expected to be some of the most unique dining options in any Universal park. With themed environments based on franchises like Monsters, How to Train Your Dragon, and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, just walking around is a treat in itself.

For Passholders and hotel guests planning to take part in these previews, it’s a good idea to set expectations accordingly. Use that early hour to snap crowd-free photos, enjoy breakfast in a themed land, and take your time absorbing the details Universal’s creative team has spent years building.

And once 11 a.m. hits? It’s game on. Attractions will begin cycling guests, and it’s likely you’ll want to prioritize the rides you’re most excited about, as even during previews, wait times could spike quickly for headliners.

A Preview Worth the Patience

Epic Universe’s grand opening on May 22 is shaping up to be a major moment in theme park history, not just for Universal but for the industry as a whole. With innovative technology, expansive themed lands, and what could be the most advanced theme park layout ever built, expectations are sky high—and rightfully so.

While the ride situation during early entry might be frustrating for some, the bigger picture is still incredibly exciting. These previews are Universal’s way of ironing out the kinks before the floodgates open—and for those lucky enough to get a ticket, even limited access is a rare opportunity to be among the first to step inside a park that’s been years in the making.

So if you’re heading to Epic Universe soon—whether as a hotel guest or Annual Passholder—get ready for a preview like no other. It may not come with a full slate of ride access in the early morning, but it will offer something even more special: your first step into Universal’s future.