Epic Universe Wait Times: How Long You Can Expect To Wait For Every Ride

Universal’s Epic Universe is officially the most anticipated theme park debut in years—and it’s not hard to see why.

Set to open on May 22, 2025, this massive new park brings with it four highly immersive themed lands, cutting-edge attractions, and an entirely new level of theming and storytelling from Universal Orlando.

From a brand-new Wizarding World experience to the long-awaited SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, Epic Universe is already generating buzz not just for the lands and rides, but also for how long guests can expect to wait to experience them. And let’s be honest—that’s the real question, right? If you’re planning a trip, knowing which rides are going to have the longest waits (and which ones you might be able to breeze through) can make or break your day.

So, let’s talk wait times. Based on early previews and the latest data from parkgoers and coaster enthusiasts, here’s how long you can expect to wait for every single ride at Epic Universe. Keep in mind that this will fluctuate depending on crowd capacity and attendance.

Spoiler: one of them doesn’t even have a standby line right now.

Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry Is Virtual Line Only—For Now

Right now, this is the crown jewel of Epic Universe. Located in the Ministry of Magic section of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, this dark ride isn’t just getting attention for its storytelling and blend of physical sets and screens—it’s also the one attraction in the entire park that doesn’t offer a traditional standby line.

Instead, guests must use Universal’s Virtual Line system. During previews, time slots have been released randomly throughout the day, so you have to keep an eye on the app and snag a return time when one drops. The queue is an attraction in itself, and guests lucky enough to ride are raving about the experience. But if you’re hoping to hop in line casually, that’s not going to happen—for now, it’s Virtual Line or nothing.

Estimated Wait Times for Every Epic Universe Ride

Here’s a breakdown of the rest of the rides and what kind of wait times you can expect, based on preview days and the most up-to-date reports from parkgoers:

1. Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment

Average Wait Time: 20–40 minutes

This major dark ride in the Dark Universe land is drawing serious attention, and for good reason. It’s packed with animatronics, impressive effects, and one wild storyline. Expect this to be one of the longer waits in the park. The ride has been seen low, but will rise as the day goes on, particularly at night.

2. Stardust Racers

Average Wait Time: 35–45 minutes

This dual-track coaster is a thrill-seeker’s dream. Located in the Celestial Park hub, it’s the fastest ride in Epic Universe and incredibly popular with teens and coaster fans.

3. Donkey Kong: Mine-Cart Madness

Average Wait Time: 60-80 minutes

Located in SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, this innovative coaster uses a unique “jumping” track system to give the illusion of leaping over gaps. Everyone wants to ride this one. At one point, it was over 110 minutes, so keep in mind that it will fluctuate.

4. Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge

Average Wait Time: 60–80 minutes

Despite mixed reactions from some fans, this AR-based dark ride still draws big crowds. It’s the most well-known ride in SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, and those lines reflect it. At one point, it was over 90 minutes, so keep in mind that it will fluctuate, as well.

5. Hiccup’s Wing Gliders

Average Wait Time: 30–40 minutes

This family coaster in the How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk land is a hit with both kids and adults. With gorgeous theming and an on-ride soundtrack, it’s a must-do that builds up a solid wait.

6. The Untrainable Dragon (Stage Show)

Average Wait Time: 20–30 minutes to get a good seat

Technically a show, not a ride, but you’ll want to show up early to get a good spot for this emotional and visually impressive production. Toothless soaring above the crowd is worth it alone.

7. Le Cirque Arcanus (Stage Show)

Average Wait Time: 20–30 minutes

Another stage show, this one takes place in Ministry of Magic and features magical creatures, puppetry, and live performers. It’s an easy one to miss if you don’t plan for it, but totally worth checking out.

8. Yoshi’s Adventure

Average Wait Time: 20–40 minutes

This gentle dark ride offers relaxing views over Super Nintendo World. While it’s slower-paced and geared toward kids, the adorable factor keeps wait times surprisingly steady.

9. Curse of the Werewolf

Average Wait Time: 20–30 minutes

This spinning coaster is tucked away in Dark Universe and doesn’t get the same attention as its big brother ride. It’s a fun, quick experience with lower waits.

10. Fyre Drill

Average Wait Time: 15–35 minutes

A water-based ride in Isle of Berk, this one lets guests shoot water cannons at targets and even other riders. Perfect for hot days, but not everyone wants to get soaked. We’d expect this one to be very busy during those hot days — especially once the park officially opens — but, just like Popeye & Bluto’s BilgeRat Barges, we’d also expect it to have downtime due to the fact that you will get soaked.

11. Dragon Racers Rally

Average Wait Time: 15–35 minutes

This spinning flying ride lets guests control their dragon’s tilt. It’s not the most intense ride, but it’s interactive and fun—especially for younger riders.

12. Celestial Carousel

Average Wait Time: 10–25 minutes

This whimsical carousel in the center of Celestial Park is a beautiful and serene ride. It may not be thrilling, but it’s easily one of the most charming carousels Universal has ever made.

Final Thoughts

For a brand-new park that isn’t even officially open yet, these wait times are shockingly reasonable. Yes, some rides in SUPER NINTENDO WORLD are already getting up there, but nothing feels unmanageable at this point. That said, once Epic Universe opens to the general public, these times could spike significantly—especially for the headline attractions like Monsters Unchained, Donkey Kong, and of course, Battle at the Ministry.

If you’re headed to Epic Universe this year, come in with a game plan. Keep your phone handy for Virtual Line drops, consider hitting the most in-demand rides first or last, and give yourself time to explore the stunning themed lands. Even if you don’t make it on every single ride, just being there is going to feel like stepping into a different world entirely.