Universal Backtracks, Confirms HUGE Bonus for Epic Universe Visitors

It’s confirmed! Guests visiting Epic Universe can take advantage of an incredible bonus during their trip.

When planning any vacation, it’s crucial that travelers know where they will be laying their head at night. Resorts like Walt Disney World and Disneyland both offer a number of value-priced rooms and luxurious suites for guests to choose from, adding to the magic of visiting the theme parks themselves.

The same is true for Universal Orlando, with the resort featuring its own selection of hotels. From Sapphire Falls and Portofino Bay to Hard Rock Hotel, it may be hard to choose which hotel to stay at during a trip to Universal Orlando. This selection grew significantly in 2025, with both Stella Nova and Helios Grand hotels opening as Universal Orlando gears up for the big opening of Epic Universe.

While exciting enough, Universal has confirmed a huge new bonus for guests staying at these hotels.

Universal Confirms Rides Will Be Open During Early Entry at Epic Universe

Epic Universe previews are currently taking place daily between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. However, guests staying at Universal hotels like the new Helios Grand will receive early access to Epic Universe, being able to enter a full hour early at 10 a.m.

Previously, Universal team members had stated that despite this entry window, no rides would be running during the early hours guests are given, but things have since changed. Universal confirmed today, April 17, that this was a miscommunication and that rides and attractions will be running during the early entry period.

The list of attractions confirmed to be open during early entry includes Stardust Racers and the entirety of Super Nintendo World. It’s unknown if more experiences will eventually be included at this time.

Epic Universe is just weeks away from its grand opening, with the new park set to open its gates to the park-going public on May 22, 2025. Since its inception, Universal has described Epic Universe as a place unlike any other, teasing world-class rides and attractions, as well as a dazzling array of live experiences and dining opportunities.

Epic Universe previews are open for annual passholders and other special groups until May 8, 2025. The theme park was first shown off to team members earlier this month, with first-hand footage quickly spreading online.

One of the park’s biggest hits so far has been Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment. This highly themed dark ride seeks to take the classic format into the next generation, blending an incredible amount of impressive technology with ultra-creative design choices. For many, the highlight of the ride is the animatronics featured throughout, which Universal states are some of the most lifelike it has ever produced.

Another ride that received rave reviews is Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry, a dark motion simulator ride similar to Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey. While the attraction appears to be a whole lot of fun, the ride’s queue is what really has sparked discussion, with Universal crafting one of the most detailed and immersive lines of any theme park.

Expanding the story throughout an attraction’s queue is not unique to Universal, with numerous Disney rides also utilizing techniques to help immerse guests long before they actually buckle their safety straps. However, recent years have seen both Disney and Universal make an even greater effort to make waiting in line as fun and immersive as possible, with the best examples being Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Avatar – Flight of Passage, and now Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry.

Other highlights for Epic Universe so far include Stardust Racers, Universal’s first dueling roller coaster in years, as well as Dark Universe, the hub where guests will find all kinds of classic monsters like Dracula, The Creature from the Black Lagoon, and The Wolfman. This dark and eerie land is also where guests will find Monsters Unchained, though Dark Universe has more than a few tricks up its sleeve to keep guests eager to explore each and every nook and cranny.

Those looking for something a little faster and more intense can enjoy Curse of the Werewolf, a spinning roller coaster. In total, Epic Universe features four roller coasters: Curse of the Werewolf, Stardust Racers, Hiccup’s Wing Gliders, and Donkey Kong Mine Cart Madness, an impressive number regardless of how new the theme park is.

With such an impressive line-up out of the gate, one has to wonder what’s on the horizon for Epic Universe. While plans will likely be kept under lock and key for some time, Universal has already stated it has big things in store for both Epic Universe and the rest of its Orlando, Florida resort as a whole, indicating guests may see expansions happen sooner rather than later. In any case, Epic Universe will likely be the talk of the town for years to come, and we can’t wait for more people to see it in-person.

Will you be visiting Epic Universe this year?