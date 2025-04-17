All Travelers Impacted by These New Rules at Disneyland in 2025

Guests planning a trip to Disneyland this year need to know there have been a few changes.

For many, taking a trip to either Disneyland or Walt Disney World is a dream come true and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. As such, travelers will want to make the most of their money, and more importantly, their time, while inside the bounds of Disney’s theme parks. While both of Disney’s U.S. locations have a lot to offer, it’s hard to beat the original Disneyland Resort.

Filled with classic dark rides like Haunted Mansion, Alice in Wonderland, and Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, as well as thrilling roller coasters such as Matterhorn Bobsleds and Space Mountain, there’s something for anyone and everyone to enjoy during a morning, day, or night at “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

Despite being a historic landmark, Disneyland has undergone a multitude of changes over the years, with some of its most transformative years on the horizon. These changes don’t just involve the park rides, as multiple rules have also undergone changes, meaning it’s imperative guests are as up to date as possible before their next trip.

New Disneyland Rules for 2025 Travelers

Starting off with perhaps the easiest new rule to break, Disneyland has placed new restrictions on pin trading. Previously, guests could trade freely with other guests throughout the park. This has been adjusted, with guests now being given a dedicated area to trade pins with others. This new trading location is near the Westward Ho Trading Company inside Disneyland Park.

Disneyland also has guidelines on what guests can bring in, limiting traders to one bag measuring 14 by 12 by 6 inches. Traders are not allowed to use lights or signs for their trades, and cannot use park benches to display their wares, something that has been an issue among the Disneyland community for years. Pins are also not eligible to be traded for money or other gifts.

The biggest rule change of the last few years likely involves Disney’s Disability Access Service (DAS). This system is intended to help those who may need special accommodations while waiting in line for certain rides and attractions, but it has a history of being abused by those who didn’t actually need it.

Accusations of abuse and fraud ran rampant among and by guests, but Disney tried its best to accommodate those in need. It was a valiant effort, but the system obviously needed an update. This update came in the form of a big new system change to DAS last summer, something that has since proven quite controversial.

Now to enroll in DAS, a guest must hold a virtual video call meeting with a trained cast member. Once enrolled, guests can go to the attraction of their choice to receive a return time, similar to how Lightning Lane works, another controversial theme park feature Disney recently rolled out.

Disney now clearly states that severe actions will be taken against those who abuse DAS, so guests should be sure they are following the rules before and during their trip.

Another big change at the Disney theme parks is Virtual Queues. These essentially work like a restaurant reservation, granting guests a return time to come back to an attraction once they’re called. This cuts down on time spent in line, but it can be quite cumbersome to actually get, as Virtual Queues require guests to wake up early in the morning for a chance to snag one.

In the months after its grand opening, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure operated under Disney’s Virtual Queue system, meaning the only way to experience the new ride was to snag a Virtual Queue or pay for a Lightning Lane. This has since been changed, and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure can now be accessed by the standby line. The same goes for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the thrilling and immersive Marvel-themed roller coaster located in EPCOT, which had been using Virtual Queue since it first opened in 2022.

Magic Kingdom’s version of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in Orlando also eventually followed suit, though it took considerably longer to get to this point. Up until February of this year, guests had to use the Virtual Queue system to ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The new log flume attraction first opened in June of 2024, meaning Florida guests have had to deal with the headaches and complications of the system for months.

A decent chunk of guests actually do prefer Virtual Queue to the regular standby line, as it cuts back on time spent actually standing in line. Disney typically places all of its new rides and attractions under Virtual Queue, with several upcoming experiences likely to use this system in the near future.

