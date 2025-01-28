Disney Updates DAS Disability Policy Overnight, May Have Big Implications for Future Guests

The Walt Disney World Resort has altered its DAS policy coverage – what does it mean?

Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” the Walt Disney World Resort is also one of the most accessible and welcoming places on Earth. Not only does Disney World feature numerous accommodations for guests regarding showtimes, rides, attractions, and dining experiences, but the resort also employs a robust Disability service known as DAS.

DAS stands for Disability Access Service and is designed to allow guests with developmental disabilities, such as autism, to enjoy the parks without having to stand in traditional standby lines. Disney offers visitors the chance to register for its DAS program if they or someone in their party may not be capable of waiting in line, though this system has seen numerous changes in recent years.

These changes continue, with Disney now updating its wording on the actual DAS process.

Disney World Updates DAS Policy Langauge

Overnight, the Walt Disney World Resort changed how it describes its Disability Access Service. Previously, the word “only” was used in the “What to Know About DAS” section of the Website, though this has since been removed as of January 28, 205.

Original wording:

“DAS is intended to accommodate only those Guests who, due to a developmental disability like autism or similar, are unable to wait in a conventional queue for an extended period of time.” New wording

“DAS is intended to accommodate those Guests who, due to a developmental disability like autism or similar, are unable to wait in a conventional queue for an extended period of time.”

This change was unexpected and could mean that Disney is attempting to make its DAS service less exclusive by removing the word “only.” While intended for those with disabilities such as autism, the removal of the word “only” certainly opens up DAS to conditions that did not previously fit.

As stated earlier, Disney’s DAS service has undergone numerous changes recently, some of which have proven to be quite controversial. Starting last summer, Disney began requiring significantly more effort from those seeking a DAS pass. Disney also narrowed the definition of what qualifies for its DAS system. All this was done in an attempt to cut back on fraudulent claims.

The removal of the word “only” seems to indicate that Disney is softening its DAS process overall, allowing more room for cast members to make decisions when determining guests’ eligibility.

Stay tuned here for more Disney World news updates!