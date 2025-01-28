58-Year-Old Disney Attraction Now Indefinitely Closed at Park, Guests Moved Elsewhere

No day seems to go by without Disney parks announcing a new closure at one of their famed destinations.

The Disney resorts in the United States are two of the most visited theme park locations in the world. Visited by millions each year, Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Southern California, and the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Central Florida, have remained popular for decades.

That said, the Disney giants have not been without criticism and in this robust digital age, complaints and critiques are easy to come by. Perhaps the biggest point of contention currently is the overhauls happening in Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios.

At the former, Frontierland will be completely transformed to welcome Pixar’s Cars franchise, with Disney Experiences officially removing attractions like Tom Sawyer Island and Rivers of America. At Hollywood Studios, guests will bid farewell to Muppet*Vision 3D on June 7 to make way for the Monsters, Inc.-themed land coming to the park in the near future.

That’s the East Coast. The West Coast doesn’t have as dramatic landscape shifts as its sister resort, but Disneyland will be facing huge evolution over the coming years with the DisneylandForward initiative, as well as the doubling of Avengers Campus at Disneyland California Adventure Park.

Not all changes are so big, though. The parks on both sides of the U.S. are riddled with refurbishments and indefinite closures moving through 2025. Disney World is without Big Thunder Mountain Railroad until sometime in 2026 and now “it’s a small world” at Disneyland Park is closed indefinitely at Disneyland Park.

Per the official Disneyland Resort website, “it’s a small world” is “closed for refurbishment” and guests should continue to check back for updates. While not one of the e-ticket attractions at Disneyland Park, “it’s a small world” is a classic and staple, so its removal from park operations will likely cause a stir.

Not only that, but “it’s a small world” is one of Disneyland’s biggest capacity attractions, offering an almost consistently moving ride experience. It can welcome over 3,000 guests per hour, and with the attraction out of operation indefinitely, those thousands of guests will be displaced to other areas of the park.

This is the second time “it’s a small world” has gone dark in the last four months as the ride was previously closed in September 2024, reopening in November for the Disneyland holiday season. And speaking of attractions that can carry thousands of guests, both the Disneyland Railroad and the Disneyland Monorail are also currently out of service.

It’s a transformational time for Disney Experiences, and it feels like the closures and refurbishments are coming thick and fast in the first month of 2025.

How do you feel about “it’s a small world” closing down indefinitely at Disneyland Park? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below.