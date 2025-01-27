Disney Offers Exclusive Free Ticket Upgrade, Couples Leave with Coveted Reward

Looking for a magical Valentine’s Day getaway? Walt Disney World is the perfect destination for couples looking to celebrate love in the most enchanting setting. February offers mild weather, lighter crowds (outside holiday weekends), and a plethora of activities for couples.

This year, Disney is giving guests even more time to enjoy the parks, with extended operating hours and special opportunities for Valentine’s celebrations.

Here’s everything you need to know about visiting Disney World for Valentine’s Day in 2025, starting with park hours and finishing with the most romantic experiences to make your trip unforgettable.

Extended Park Hours for Valentine’s Day

Walt Disney World has announced updated operating schedules during the Valentine’s Day period, giving couples and families more time to experience the magic.

Magic Kingdom

February 14 : Opens early at 8:00 am and closes late at 11:00 pm, with Early Entry starting at 7:30 am.

: Opens early at 8:00 am and closes late at 11:00 pm, with Early Entry starting at 7:30 am. February 15 : Hours remain extended from 9:00 am to 11:00 pm.

: Hours remain extended from 9:00 am to 11:00 pm. Other Dates: February 9–10 sees a closing time of 10:00 pm, while February 13 closes at 11:00 pm.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

February 14–15 : Hours extended from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

: Hours extended from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. February 9: Enjoy the park from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

February 14–15: Early Entry starts at 8:00 am, with park hours extended to 9:00 pm.

These extended hours are perfect for couples looking to savor the magic of the parks from sunrise to sunset—and even beyond.

Romantic Things to Do at Disney World for Valentine’s Day

Now that you have more time to enjoy the parks, consider some of the most romantic experiences Disney has to offer.

Disney After Hours Events

Looking to make your Valentine’s Day extra special? Disney After Hours events are the ultimate splurge-worthy experience for couples. These separately ticketed events allow guests to enjoy parks after they close to day guests, with minimal crowds, shorter wait times for attractions, and complimentary snacks like ice cream, popcorn, and bottled beverages.

Attractions feel even more magical under the stars, and with fewer people, it’s the perfect setting for hand-in-hand strolls and picture-perfect moments. Be sure to grab your tickets early, as these events are highly popular and sell out quickly.

Romantic Dining Experiences

A Valentine’s Day trip to Disney isn’t complete without a romantic dinner. Some of the most enchanting dining locations include:

California Grill (Disney’s Contemporary Resort): Savor gourmet cuisine while enjoying breathtaking views of Magic Kingdom fireworks.

(Disney’s Contemporary Resort): Savor gourmet cuisine while enjoying breathtaking views of Magic Kingdom fireworks. Topolino’s Terrace (Disney’s Riviera Resort): Share a meal inspired by European flavors on the rooftop of this luxurious resort.

(Disney’s Riviera Resort): Share a meal inspired by European flavors on the rooftop of this luxurious resort. Coral Reef Restaurant (EPCOT): Dine with a view of a stunning underwater world filled with marine life.

(EPCOT): Dine with a view of a stunning underwater world filled with marine life. The Boathouse (Disney Springs): Enjoy waterfront dining and fresh seafood in a sophisticated yet relaxed setting.

Reservations for Valentine’s Day fill up fast, so make sure to book your dining experiences as soon as possible!

Sweet Treats for Your Sweetheart

Disney is known for its creative and festive treats, and Valentine’s Day is no exception. Keep an eye out for seasonal goodies like heart-shaped cookies, cupcakes, and chocolates. Last year’s fan-favorites included:

Sweet Heart Cookie (Contempo Café): A sugar cookie topped with cream cheese buttercream, red velvet cake pieces, and a drizzle of dark chocolate.

(Contempo Café): A sugar cookie topped with cream cheese buttercream, red velvet cake pieces, and a drizzle of dark chocolate. Valentine’s Day Cupcakes: Themed cupcakes are often available at bakeries throughout the parks and resorts.

Check Disney’s official site or the My Disney Experience app for a list of limited-time treats as the holiday approaches.

Special Valentine’s Day Photo Ops

Capture the magic with your loved one at Disney’s iconic photo spots. Cinderella Castle, Spaceship Earth, and the Tree of Life all make for breathtaking backdrops. Disney PhotoPass photographers often offer special Valentine’s Day-themed props or Magic Shots, so be sure to take advantage of them.

Entertainment and Romance at Disney Resorts

If you’re staying on property, make time to explore the unique offerings at Disney’s resorts.

The Grand Floridian Orchestra may not have returned post-COVID, but the lobby of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort is still one of the most elegant spots for a Valentine’s Day stroll.

may not have returned post-COVID, but the lobby of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort is still one of the most elegant spots for a Valentine’s Day stroll. Polynesian Village Resort : While live performers have yet to return, the South Pacific atmosphere remains unparalleled. Enjoy a Dole Whip by the water or book a firework-viewing dining reservation at ‘Ohana.

: While live performers have yet to return, the South Pacific atmosphere remains unparalleled. Enjoy a Dole Whip by the water or book a firework-viewing dining reservation at ‘Ohana. Romantic Fireworks Cruises: Book a private cruise on Seven Seas Lagoon or Crescent Lake for a truly unforgettable way to watch the fireworks with your Valentine.

A Romantic Weekend Awaits

Valentine’s Day at Disney World isn’t just another trip—it’s an opportunity to make memories that will last a lifetime. Whether you’re taking advantage of the extended park hours, indulging in a romantic dinner, or enjoying the magical atmosphere of Disney After Hours, there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate your love.

Book your reservations and tickets early, and prepare for a Valentine’s Day filled with Disney magic!