Disney Phone Ban Petition Strikes Theme Parks After Multiple Vacation-Ruining Incidents

A trip to Walt Disney World is supposed to be an escape from the everyday — a rare moment to unplug and immerse yourself in magic. But for many guests, that immersion is being interrupted. The culprit? Cell phones. And some fans are saying it’s time for Disney to step in.

A Reddit thread that recently caught fire is highlighting a growing frustration among parkgoers: guests using phones at inappropriate times — in line, during rides, even while performing key roles on interactive attractions. From flash photography to full-volume Facetime calls, many Disney enthusiasts say enough is enough.

“I just got back from Disney and it was not as enjoyable as I remember,” the original poster wrote. “This couple… were on their phone in line for Peter Pan… and created about 30 METRES of space between them and the rest of the line.”

The story resonated, with over 300 commenters sharing their own stories of digital distractions inside the parks.

When Phone Use Becomes a Problem

Phones are part of the Disney experience now — from mobile food orders to Lightning Lane reservations. But what happens when phone use crosses the line?

One commenter recalled being on Pirates of the Caribbean when a fellow guest recorded the entire ride, flash on, only to then take a phone call mid-ride. Others shared how phone use doesn’t just kill the mood — it interferes with the actual functionality of attractions.

On Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, guests are assigned interactive roles like Pilot, Gunner, or Engineer. One guest described how a mother, clearly more interested in her phone than the experience, ignored all Cast Member instructions and spent the ride frustrated with her poor reception. “She missed ALL of her role cues,” they said. “It was terrible.”

Another rider said a dad filming his kids as they flew the Falcon refused to participate at all, forcing a fellow guest to push buttons for him “just so we could at least experience part of the ride.”

Meanwhile, someone reported that during Jungle Cruise, a fellow passenger took a business call loudly throughout the entire attraction.

And it’s not limited to Galaxy’s Edge or Adventureland. A separate commenter shared their encounter on Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, where a woman FaceTimed someone back home: “The ride was so loud the lady couldn’t hear the person on the phone. So what I got to hear the whole ride was ‘WHAT?! WHAT?! I CAN’T HEAR YOU.’”

Not Just Annoying — It’s Breaking the Magic

These stories share a common thread: guests trying to enjoy the moment being interrupted by those who can’t — or won’t — disconnect. For many, it’s the growing sense of disrespect that stings most.

“How ignorant do you truly have to be?” the original poster asked. “I never want to speak up and ruin people’s experiences… but I’m getting pushed to my limits.”

While Disney doesn’t currently enforce strict phone restrictions, some guests think it may be time to consider designated “no phone” zones or guidelines that discourage disruptive behaviors, especially during rides that rely on darkness or guest participation.

One commenter offered a practical solution: “For future reference… if a guest ruins your ride, tell a CM. I’ve seen others get a re-ride pass or Lightning Lane redemption when they reported similar situations.”

A Broader Trend?

This discussion isn’t just about Disney. It’s part of a broader trend where guests at theme parks, concerts, and even movie theaters report increased frustration with phone use infringing on communal experiences.

Still, for many Disney fans, there’s hope that change is possible.

As one thoughtful commenter put it, “It doesn’t hurt to speak up and say something. You never know if a CM will help make it up to you… they’re probably just as tired of seeing some guests ruin things for everyone else.”

Until then, the magic may continue to get a little harder to hear — one ringtone, flash photo, and FaceTime call at a time.