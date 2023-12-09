Disney Characters “Steal” Phone From Guest

Chip and Dale recently “stole” from a guest during a meet and greet at Disneyland Paris Resort. The amused guest shared a video of the interaction online, calling it “by far my favorite character interaction I’ve had.”

The silly chipmunks were introduced in Private Pluto (1943), a Walt Disney Animation Studios short. Their future as friends of Mickey Mouse was secured when, three years later, Chip and Dale became recurring characters in multiple Donald Duck shorts. They most recently appeared in Chip N Dale Rescue Rangers (2022), voiced by John Mulaney and Andy Samberg. Their beloved on-screen appearances make them a favorite among Disney Parks guests worldwide.

Disneyland Paris guest Ash (@ashdoestravel on TikTok) recently shared this video of an interaction with Chip and Dale. Dale noticed as the guests filmed the chipmunks from a distance, running over to steal their phone.

“Oh, thank you,” the guest laughed.

Chip spun a few times, filming himself in selfie mode. Eventually, the iconic Rescue Ranger returned the phone.

Moments later, the guests filmed Chip and Dale climbing over “no entry” ropes to climb up concrete stairs on Main Street, U.S.A. (Of course, a Disney Character Attendant was present to monitor their activities.) The chipmunks played with holiday decorations before stumbling back down the stairs.

Suddenly, and more assertively, Chip once again stole Ash’s phone.

“Oh, you want it again?” the guest asked. “Okay!”

The Disney Character spun a few more times, kissing the camera before returning it.

“This is by far my favourite character interaction I’ve ever had at Disneyland Paris,” Ash wrote.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.