Disney 70th Anniversary Celebration Targeted By Pro-Marx Protesters

A Disneyland Resort billboard near Silver Lake has recently been the target of vandalism. Pro-Marx socialists altered a promotion for the park’s 70th anniversary. The billboard, originally meant to celebrate the milestone with the message “Join the Celebration,” was defaced to read “Join the Disorientation.”

The incident, which took place in a highly visible location, included further alterations to the iconic Mickey Mouse image on the billboard. A speech bubble was drawn from Mickey’s head, bearing the words “Read Marx!”—an apparent nod to Marxist ideology.

Someone defaced the Disneyland 70th anniversary billboard in Silver Lake pic.twitter.com/YZn2jMlX6k — Matt Desmond (@DisneyScoopGuy) May 31, 2025

Vandalism Sparks Debate

The alteration has sparked conversation online, with many expressing surprise and concern over the political message embedded in a family-friendly Disneyland promotion. The original billboard was part of the campaign celebrating Disneyland’s 70th anniversary, a celebration that highlights the park’s legacy and continued success in the theme park industry.

While Disneyland Resort has not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident, the vandalism has caught the attention of both local residents and social media users. The altered message appears to be part of a larger trend of using public spaces for political statements, with this act seemingly aimed at drawing attention to Marxist thought.

Political Messages in Public Spaces

The vandalism raises questions about the balance between freedom of expression and the integrity of private property, particularly in spaces as iconic and commercial as Disneyland Resort. While some social media users have expressed support for the political message, others argue that such actions disrupt the intended celebration of the park’s history.

The vandalism comes at a time when Disneyland Resort is already facing increased scrutiny in the media, especially as the 70th anniversary celebrations have attracted considerable attention. As the resort continues to promote its iconic status and history, the incident may prompt discussions about the park’s role in both entertainment and society, as well as the broader impact of political discourse in public spaces.

At the moment, it is unclear if Disneyland Resort will take any steps to remove or address the vandalized billboard. The altered message remains visible to passersby, with some local residents speculating that this act of vandalism may not be the last political statement to appear in such a public and high-profile location.